Michigan Couple Arrested After Drunken Brawl at Ohio Water Park

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan couple's brutal, drunken fight caught on video at an Ohio water park has gone viral. It's impossible to identify who started the whole incident by watching the video footage. However, what is caught on video is shocking to say the least. This incident took place at Kalahari resorts in Sandusky, Ohio on Monday, May 17th. Police reports state that the incident began when some one cut in line for a surf ride. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Cleveland 19 that the real problem is alcohol,

Public SafetyPosted by
1049 The Edge

Man Tries to Return 14 Cases of Beer That He Just Stole

Police are looking for an Ohio man that stole a ton of beer and threw his wife under the bus for it. It's surprising the man got away with this amateur beer burglary. The suspect in the photo above loaded a shopping cart full of Bud Light at the Kroger in Delhi, Ohio last week. The suspect then pushed the 14 cases of beer to customer service and claimed his wife purchased the wrong brand and would like a refund. Kroger employees attempted to confirm the purchase when the man got angry and quickly left with the beer according to Tip411.com,