Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

1049theedge.com
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
475
Followers
935
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Movies#Netflix Inc#First Cobra Kai#Evil#Revenge#Flashbacks#Co Founder Terry Silver#Mr Miyagi#Everything Rolling#Gallery#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: Terry Silver Returns

The real pain begins in Netflix's hit series, Cobra Kai, as Terry Silver returns to the dojo for season 4. Still sporting his iconic ponytail, which over time has now turned aptly silver, the short promo casts The Karate Kid Part III villain in a typically intimidating light, reminding us of his brutal methods ahead of his debut in Cobra Kai IV.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One Cobra Kai Star Was 'Nervous' When Returning To Set For Season 4

It’s sometimes hard to get back in the swing of things after a long break. Even when it comes to something as innate as riding a bike, there’s always a moment of uncertainty before your feet remember and muscle memory kicks in. The same was true for Cobra Kai's Gianni DeCenzo, who stars as Demetri on Netflix's popular Karate Kid spinoff series. And no, it wasn't the fight scenes that had DeCenzo feeling nervous.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
TV SeriesPolygon

Cobra Kai season 4 teases an uber-Kreese to torment Daniel-san

If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
TV SeriesVariety

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Gossip Girl Reboot First Look Teaser & Character Posters Released

HBO Max has released the first Gossip Girl reboot teaser and posters of the main cast of characters. The show is set to premiere on Thursday, July 8. Based on the hit The CW show of the same name, the reboot “explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Paul Walter Hauser on Stingray's Status, Missing Season 3

As fun and exciting things were for season three of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, there were some notable omissions like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, and Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser. When the characters were last physically seen in season two, they were still firmly in Cobra Kai as John Kreese (Martin Kove) officially took over following the climactic school-wide brawl. Both were written off to explain their disappearance. Hauser spoke to Insider while promoting his latest film Cruella and discusses whether he thinks Stingray will make his return and how a scheduling conflict impacted his availability for season three.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

William Zabka Shares Cut Audition Scene From THE KARATE KID, What the Next Season of COBRA KAI Entails

Cobra Kai has made the leap from beloved film franchise to successful spin-off series. The show gains more viewership every season, especially after having made the move to Netflix for its third season, and it has seemingly gotten more exciting and more fun to watch season after season. This upcoming season is rumored to be pulling out all the stops, and William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence in the films and series, sat down with Collider this week and talked about Season 4, his Karate Kid audition, and the possibility of directing an episode of the series in the future.