Bayonne, NJ

13 Displaced, 2 Firefighters Injured In Massive Bayonne House Fire

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Bayonne fire Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

Two firefighters were injured, two cats were rescued and 13 people were displaced by a three-alarm Bayonne house fire Wednesday.

Flames shot out of the home at 126 W. 27th St., around 3:40 p.m., and had spread to both adjacent buildings, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said.

An occupant was treated by McCabe EMS at the scene while two firefighters were treated at the hospital and released, officials said.

Two cats were also rescued from one of the adjacent buildings, and given oxygen by paramedics.

The cause remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious, authorities said.

The Jersey City Fire Department provided mutual aid.

