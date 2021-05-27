Judge Crowder Installed As President Of Illinois Judges Association
MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Circuit Court Judge Barb Crowder (ret.) will beinstalled as President of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting on June 4, 2021. The Illinois Judges Association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges, was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and raise public understanding of the Illinois judicial system. Judge Crowder retired after twenty years as an Illinois state court