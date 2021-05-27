newsbreak-logo
Judge Crowder Installed As President Of Illinois Judges Association

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Circuit Court Judge Barb Crowder (ret.) will beinstalled as President of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting on June 4, 2021. The Illinois Judges Association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges, was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and raise public understanding of the Illinois judicial system. Judge Crowder retired after twenty years as an Illinois state court

RiverBender.com

Secretary of State Jesse White Warns Residents to be Aware of Scams Targeting Illinoisans

SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinois residents to be on alert for multiple texting and emailing scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. “I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times,” said White. “My office is working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.” Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Champions Retirement Savings Improvements

SPRINGFIELD – A proposal to expand coverage of the Illinois Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program (Secure Choice) to businesses with at least five employees goes to the Governor for his consideration after receiving bipartisan support in the General Assembly. Lowering the existing threshold to five employees from 25 in the Secure Choice Savings Program Act was the top priority in this year’s legislative agenda for Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. “This commonsense Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

2021 Theme Announced For Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs

SPRINGFIELD, IL – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. “One Illinois” is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after COVID-19 led to the cancellations of both fairs in 2020. “Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Asks Youth/Adults To Apply For Summer Jobs

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is asking youth and adults to apply for summer jobs with the City of St. Louis. Many positions are still open for swimming pools, recreation programs, and labor/groundskeeping. Applicants to these temporary jobs do not have to live in the City of St. Louis to apply. Lifeguards ($15/hr) and lifeguard supervisors ($15.02/hr) are needed for the City of St. Louis to open its seven pools this summer. The City of St. Louis operates three Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Candidate for U.S. Senate Condemns McHenry County's Board, Rips Opponent

SCHAUMBURG, IL. – After not a modest exercise of nationalist zeal and avuncular condescension, a majority of members belonging to a county board in northern Illinois recently resolved to extend a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to incarcerate non-citizens in federal custody. Near then end of a meeting of McHenry county’s board on May 18 th , notwithstanding objections of order, the board’s chair nevertheless installed a speaker whose refrains of illegality Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Duckworth Statements On Filibuster Of Bipartisan January 6 Commission

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after Senate Republicans voted against the motion to proceed to the bill to create the bipartisan January 6 Commission: “An insurrection without consequences—without even a proper investigation—is a dress rehearsal for another insurrection. When the Capitol police—who protect us with their lives—ask for this commission, Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Durbin: An Insurrection Without Consequences Or Examination Is A Dress Rehearsal

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today slammed Senate Republicans’ refusal to support the bipartisan January 6 Commission, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that the bipartisan Commission is necessary in order to prevent Trump loyalists from rewriting the reality of what happened on January 6, 2021, and to honor the brave law enforcement officers Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences Franklin County Woman For Far-Reaching Fraud/Money Laundering Scheme

ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced Christen Diane Schulte to 80 months in prison today. The 35-year-old Washington, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, last year, to two counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of money laundering. Schulte was a former bookkeeper and office manager of a farm and trucking companies based in New Haven, Missouri. Between January 2018 and February 2020, Schulte knowingly and intentionally devised and Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Secures SBA Administrator's Support for Targeted Relief for Fitness Industry

– U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Wednesday secured a commitment from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman to work together on legislation Duckworth recently introduced to help small businesses in the fitness industry recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. During the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee hearing Administrator Guzman said she saw firsthand in California the challenges this industry faced, and that the SBA would be willing to hel Continue Reading
Madison County Record

Sholar to run for Tognarelli vacancy, seat she currently holds by appointment

Madison County Circuit Judge Amy Sholar, a Republican, announced on Monday that she will seek election next year to the seat she currently holds by appointment. Last month, the Illinois Supreme Court confirmed Sholar to a vacancy created by the retirement of circuit judge Richard Tognarelli. Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet, who recommended Sholar's appointment to the full court, swore her in on April 30.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Sholar announces judgeship campaign

ALTON — Judge Amy Sholar on Monday announced she will seek election as Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County Sholar on Nov. 8, 2022. Sholar was nominated to the position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Overstreet swore her in on April 30.
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

Judge Amy Sholar Announces She Will Seek Election As Resident Circuit Judge In Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Amy Sholar announced today that she will seek election as Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County. She was nominated to this position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Overstreet swore her in on April 30. (Picture attached). Chief Judge William Mudge immediately appointed Sholar as the Presiding Judge overseeing the Family Law Division.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Why 25 board districts for realignment in Madison County?

“25 or 6 to 4” was a popular song by the rock group Chicago in 1970. Every 10 years, political districts are re-apportioned and this year the song before the Madison County Board might be “29 or 25 or x?”. Currently, there are 29 board members, the maximum allowed by...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Vaccinated numbers creeping higher

WOOD RIVER — More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday. According to the IDPH, as of midnight Saturday 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.
Madison County, ILIllinois Business Journal

Schools chief urges backing for Cahokia Mounds national park campaign

The Madison County Regional Office of Education is launching a new campaign to help pass House Resolution 2642, “The Cahokia Mounds National Park Act.”. This campaign is specifically tailored to assist in helping make Cahokia Mounds a National Park by enlisting help from Madison County students to help persuade Congress to preserve and protect “America’s First City”, Cahokia Mounds, by designating it national park.
altondailynews.com

New Appointments in Madison County Government

Chairman Kurt Prenzler recently appointed an administrator and information technology director. Former Community and Economic Development Administrator Dave Tanzyus has been promoted to serve as the county administrator and Chris Bethel as the IT director, to fill the vacant positions. Prenzler tells The Big Z Tanzyus has 30 years of...
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

It’s time to reduce the size of the Madison County Board

One thing people hate about Illinois politics — gerrymandering of maps. Every 10 years, county board districts are redrawn to reflect changes in population. Last year, when I ran for a second term, I promised, if re-elected, to present a fair map. And that’s what I did. On Tuesday, I...
Madison County, ILtheintelligencer.com

Prenzler unveils county board reduction plan

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County redistricting map that would reduce the county board to 25 members from the current 29 was introduced, and a new county administrator and information technology (IT) director were approved at a special meeting Tuesday. The special meeting was the first in-person county board meeting in...
Madison County, ILMadison County Record

Proposed re-drawn Madison County map is fair

One thing people hate about Illinois politics — gerrymandering of maps. Every ten years, county board districts are redrawn to reflect changes in population. Last year, when I ran for a second term, I promised, if re-elected, to present a fair map. And that’s what I did. On Tuesday, I...