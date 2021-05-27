Judge Crowder Installed As President Of Illinois Judges Association

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is asking youth and adults to apply for summer jobs with the City of St. Louis. Many positions are still open for swimming pools, recreation programs, and labor/groundskeeping. Applicants to these temporary jobs do not have to live in the City of St. Louis to apply. Lifeguards ($15/hr) and lifeguard supervisors ($15.02/hr) are needed for the City of St. Louis to open its seven pools this summer. The City of St. Louis operates three Continue Reading