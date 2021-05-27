newsbreak-logo
Candle image of the world and Buddha sets Guinness record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
A Buddhist group in Thailand set a Guinness World Record by using 256,477 candles to create a giant flaming image. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 27 (UPI) -- A Buddhist organization in Thailand set a Guinness World record by using 256,477 illuminated candles to create an image of the world and Buddha.

The Dhammakaya Foundation used lit candles to create a map of the world with an image of a sitting Buddha and the slogan: "Earth Day, Cleanse the Mind, Cleanse the World."

The image was created to coincide with Earth Day 2021, which fell on April 22.

Guinness said the 256,477 candles were enough to earn the project a world record for the largest flaming image using candles.

