Artist Spotlight: Discord and Rye ’s Roots Music Out of Hawaii
John Ridgeway of the band Discord and Rye ’s Roots Music Out of Hawaii. Is it possible to find traditional Americana inspired music on one of the most remote land masses on Earth? You betcha! Although Hawaii is over four thousand miles from the birthplace of Bill Monroe, you can discover a bevy of high quality roots music. Grounded in traditional roots music, Discord and Rye reach beyond the genre’s boundaries. Barnstorming numbers based on whiskey drinking and fast cars are mixed with more intimate songs dealing with missing home. Thumping bass, hard strumming guitars, are expertly blended with the fiddle and drums. Americana Highways had a chance to talk to John Ridgeway of the band Discord and Rye resenctly.americanahighways.org