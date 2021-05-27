Dick Wolf Explains the Strategy Behind His ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ and ‘FBI’ Franchise Empires

We're not saying that Dick Wolf is slowly trying to take over NBC's entire primetime lineup, but let's just that if you're not a fan of his work then you should avoid "The Peacock" on Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Friday, NBC announced their upcoming Fall 2021 line-up, and it was a good day for the 'Law & Order" franchise. With Wolf already locking in Wednesday nights for his "Chicago" franchise (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.), Thursday nights will find new spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense kicking things off at 8 pm ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm ET, with the second season of the now officially renewed Organized Crime anchoring at 10 pm ET.