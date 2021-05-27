Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dick Wolf Explains the Strategy Behind His ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ and ‘FBI’ Franchise Empires

By Michael Schneider
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 20 years ago, when Dick Wolf first expanded the “Law & Order” universe to include “Law & Order: SVU,” he compared the brand extension to Campbell’s Soup: If you like one flavor, you’ll likely be willing to try and enjoy another. Cut to 2021: This fall, Wolf boasts an unprecedented nine series in primetime, including three “Chicago” dramas and three “Law & Order” entries on NBC, and three different “FBI” shows on CBS. It’s not just one brand anymore — Wolf has come close to filling the entire broadcast supermarket.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Dick Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Chicago Med#Chicago P D#Chicago Fire#Brand Strategy#Universe#Fbi#Franchise Empires#Campbell S Soup#Law Order#Cbs#The Big 4#Chicago P D#Defense#Svu#Abc#Wolf Entertainment#Universal Television#Chicago P D#Quips Wolf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order: For the Defense': What We Know About Franchise Spin-Off

Barely over a month after one Law & Order spinoff launched, Dick Wolf announced another expansion to the franchise. Law & Order: For the Defense will follow a criminal defense firm, a first for the franchise. Not too much is known about the project, but it already nabbed a straight-to-series order from NBC. The latest incarnation shows Wolf's continuing interest in expanding the Law & Order brand in new ways. The project does seem like the perfect opportunity t bring back Rafael Barba.
TV SeriesPosted by
Oxygen

Can't Get Enough 'Law And Order'? Good News: A Brand New Spinoff Is Coming Soon

The hit franchise, which debuted in 1990 and includes various series, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the new "Law & Order: Organized Crime," recently announced it'll be adding another spinoff to the mix. And this time, it won't be about putting criminals behind bars — instead, in an intriguing twist, it will put viewers at the defense attorney's table as they work to clear their clients' names.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Playing defense: ‘Law & Order’ creator Dick Wolf switches focus

Remember that episode of “30 Rock” when Kenneth the page was given a position in NBC’s standards and practices department and proceeded to embrace his new role of censor with a Cotton Mather-like zeal, immediately locating a problem that cried out for a Thou-shalt-not ruling?. “We can’t say ‘Dick Wolf’...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

On Call: IMDb TV Orders Police Drama Series from Dick Wolf

Prolific executive producer Dick Wolf is bringing another series to the small screen. On Call, a new police drama, will land on IMDb TV. Currently, Wolf is behind eight shows on broadcast television, including the Law & Order, FBI, and Chicago franchises, with more on the way. This is his first original streaming series.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Law & Order Has Announced Another New Spinoff Called ‘For The Defense’

Good news, Law & Order fans! A new spinoff has been announced to be coming to the franchise called “For the Defense.”. The NBC spinoff is set to dive into the criminal defense system. Law & Order universe creator Dick Wolf’s announcement of the spinoff is the latest new installment to follow Organized Crime, which marked the return of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order Takes Over NBC Thursdays: OC S02, For The Defense, SVU

We're not saying that Dick Wolf is slowly trying to take over NBC's entire primetime lineup, but let's just that if you're not a fan of his work then you should avoid "The Peacock" on Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Friday, NBC announced their upcoming Fall 2021 line-up, and it was a good day for the 'Law & Order" franchise. With Wolf already locking in Wednesday nights for his "Chicago" franchise (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.), Thursday nights will find new spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense kicking things off at 8 pm ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm ET, with the second season of the now officially renewed Organized Crime anchoring at 10 pm ET.
New York City, NYTVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Looks like Law and Order‘s El and Liv will have a lot more time to sort out their troubled friendship: The SVU spinoff Organized Crime has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned. The series follows Chris Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler in his work with a New York City...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

NBC sets fall schedule: Two nights of Dick Wolf shows, no comedies, Brooklyn Nine-Nine in August and This Is Us' final season held for 2022

NBC will devote two full nights a week to Dick Wolf shows: In addition to Wolf's Chicago shows occupying Wednesdays, Thursdays will feature all Law & Order shows with Law & Order: For the Defense joining Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on the night once occupied by Must-See TV comedies. NBC has also decided to air one season of The Voice next year instead of two. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season run will get a summer airing with a post-Olympics boost. After Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC won't air any comedies until midseason. Meanwhile, This Is Us will kick off its sixth and final season in early 2022 with a largely uninterrupted run.
TV SeriesSFGate

NBC's Fall Schedule Heavy on Drama With Two Nights of Dick Wolf Shows

NBC unveiled a 2021-2022 fall season lineup that will feature a stack of “Law & Order” series on Thursdays — giving producer Dick Wolf two full nights of shows on the schedule — as the network courts audiences with dependable procedurals and nary a comedy until mid-season. Thursday nights this...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Boss Dick Wolf Gets Another New Series at NBC

As if two entire nights of his productions were not enough, Law & Order and One Chicago mastermind Dick Wolf will produce another series for NBC during the 2021-2022 television season. LA Fire and Rescue is similar to Chicago Fire, except it will follow the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who fight massive wildfires every year. The series will debut during the 2021-2022 midseason, meaning it will likely not air until sometime next year.
TV Serieswvxu.org

NBC Adds 3 Dramas For Fall

More Dick Wolf dramas and no comedies are coming to NBC this fall. Law & Order: For The Defense, produced by Wolf and Carol Mendelsohn (C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation) gives Wolf two full nights of programming with the renewals of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBC also will add two other dramas, Ordinary Joe (10 p.m. Monday) starring James Wolk as a recent college graduate, and LaBrea (9 p.m. Tuesday), about people who fall into a huge Los Angeles sinkhole into a primeval land.
TV SeriesEW.com

NBC adds another Law & Order to fall schedule

Mega-producer Dick Wolf will have two full nights of programming on NBC this fall while Ariana Grande will become the latest singer-celebrity to coach the 21st cycle of The Voice, the network announced Friday. The 2021-22 TV season will also mark the end of the NBC series This Is Us...
TV SeriesPosted by
WOKV

CBS bets on 'CSI' revival, 'NCIS,' 'FBI' franchises in fall

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — CBS is reviving its hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home. “CSI: Vegas” will debut this fall alongside the network’s expansion of its “NCIS” and "FBI” drama franchises, CBS said Wednesday...
Los Angeles County, CAprogramminginsider.com

NBC Announces 2021-22 Schedule: Just 3 New Series, All Dramas, This Fall

With no comedies on its primetime line-up for the first time since 1948, NBC has announced just three new series, all dramas, for this fall. The new dramas are “Ordinary Joe”, which is centered around the idea of how choices made in a single moment can alter the course of life forever; “La Brea,” which follows the aftermath of a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles revealing a mysterious primeval land; and “Law & Order: For the Defense,” the latest spinoff in the veteran franchise puts lawyers under the microscope.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Christopher Meloni & Dylan McDermott On “Tangled Arena” Stabler Enters Into, Answers Coming In Season 1 Finale, Future ‘L&O’ Crossovers And More

At a virtual junket for Law & Order: Organized Crime today, stars Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott teased the inevitable face-off to come between Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler, and McDermott’s mafia boss, Richard Wheatley, as the NBC spin-off’s Season 1 finale approaches. “We have an altercation or two, or an...
TV SeriesPopculture

NBC Cancels Mysterious Freshman Series Before Mystery Is Solved

Debris, a rare original science fiction series, was canceled by NBC on Thursday after low ratings for its first season. The series starred Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, and Norbert Leo Butz as members of an international task force investigating alien debris. The show's central mystery was not answered at the end of its first 13 episodes and creator J.H. Wyman recently said there was more to the story.