Finally, we’ve come to the end of this lovely Trailer Thursday, and we’ve got to say that it’s been an epic-seeming journey, one that unexpectedly spanned the whole emotional spectrum. We’ve oohed and ahhed at Hugh Jackman, shed a tear over the teaser for a moving documentary, and kicked Redcoat ass with a group of cartoon American heroes, and it’s fitting that we’re going to finish up on a movie about demonic possession from the dude who directed Chappie. That’s right: Neill Blomkamp went the Ben Wheatley route and directed a secret horror film during the pandemic entitled Demonic, which is about a mother-daughter haunting (we assume that this is the opposite of a father-daughter dance because it sounds way cooler than that bullshit).