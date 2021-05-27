Watch Lady Gaga sing 'Smelly Cat' in a perfect moment from 'Friends: The Reunion'

So you live in China (where the serious is still very amazingly popular) and you've been a big fan of Friends for years- through DVD releases and other avenues- which means this week was a pretty big one for you. HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion was reuniting Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, to reminisce about the still-popular sitcom. And they weren't alone- with big-league "friends" BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai showing up to pay their respects. But then you realize that something's missing- more specifically, there are guests who were advertised who didn't appear. Don't worry. You're not imagining things.