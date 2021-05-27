Letter to the editor: Vt. Health Dept. thankful for help from Middlebury Legion

Middlebury College will require all students, faculty and staff on campus this fall to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, except for those who provide an approved medical or religious exemption, according to an email from members of the Senior Leadership Group sent to the Middlebury community on Thursday. “Fully vaccinated” means that two weeks have passed since the final dose of the vaccine. College officials said that CDC and state guidance as well as high availability of vaccines in the U.S. factored into their decision.