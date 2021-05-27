Letter to the editor: Vt. Health Dept. thankful for help from Middlebury Legion
My colleagues and I at your local Health Department office wish to express our gratitude to the members of the American Legion Post 27 in Middlebury for their help in the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Since January, the Middlebury American Legion has given the Health Department and Porter Medical Center full access to their hall for our COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Middlebury American Legion members have been generous hosts, and we especially thank Adjutant Tom Scanlon and Post Commander Laura Flint for their ongoing support and assistance.