Letter to the editor: Vt. Health Dept. thankful for help from Middlebury Legion

Addison Independent
 8 days ago

My colleagues and I at your local Health Department office wish to express our gratitude to the members of the American Legion Post 27 in Middlebury for their help in the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Since January, the Middlebury American Legion has given the Health Department and Porter Medical Center full access to their hall for our COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Middlebury American Legion members have been generous hosts, and we especially thank Adjutant Tom Scanlon and Post Commander Laura Flint for their ongoing support and assistance.

vermontjournal.com

Mask mandate lifted for vaccinated individuals, accelerates Vermont Forward Plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that because Vermont has already hit its necessary vaccination threshold with over 60% of the population receiving at least one dose, it will move into Step 3 of the Vermont Forward Plan more than two weeks ahead of the anticipated schedule. Additionally,...
Posted by
VTDigger

PHOTOS: How Vermont built a nation-leading Covid vaccine campaign

“There has never, ever been anything so difficult, or complicated, or important as the effort that we're undertaking now,” said Chris Finley, the state’s immunization chief. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: How Vermont built a nation-leading Covid vaccine campaign.
Vermont StateBennington Banner

The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
ccenterdispatch.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont StateWCAX

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday. It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
beckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
WCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
suncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Middlebury, VTsuncommunitynews.com

Woman returned to hospital

MIDDLEBURY | A woman was apprehended by Middlebury police officers last week in an incident related to her time at UVM Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. The person, unnamed at this time, was committed as a mental health patient and had left the hospital. Police officers later located her after she exited a local transit bus. Clearly upset, she was found and then asked that the officers shoot her. She was safely returned for professional care at the hospital.
Middlebury, VTMiddlebury Campus

News in Brief: College to require vaccination for on-campus students, faculty, staff this fall

Middlebury College will require all students, faculty and staff on campus this fall to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, except for those who provide an approved medical or religious exemption, according to an email from members of the Senior Leadership Group sent to the Middlebury community on Thursday. “Fully vaccinated” means that two weeks have passed since the final dose of the vaccine. College officials said that CDC and state guidance as well as high availability of vaccines in the U.S. factored into their decision.
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Middlebury College to require COVID-19 vaccination

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College will require that will require all students, faculty and staff living, learning, or working on campus in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The college will make exceptions for people who have an approved medical or religious exemption. Fully vaccinated means that two weeks...
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
vermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
whdh.com

Vermont speeds up reopening

The state of Vermont has moved to phase three of its reopening plan two weeks earlier than had been planned. The state moved to phase three Friday rather than June 1 because it has already exceeded the goal of having of having more than 60% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.