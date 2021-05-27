Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

By MATTHEW DALY
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6V9r_0aDXtffH00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy, the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways.

A provision of the Clean Water Act gives states and tribes power to block federal projects that could harm lakes, streams, rivers and wetlands within their borders. But the Trump administration curtailed that review power after complaints from Republican members of Congress and the fossil fuel industry that state officials had used the permitting process to stop new energy projects.

The Trump administration said its actions would advance then-President Donald Trump’s goal to fast-track energy projects such as oil and natural gas pipelines.

Washington state blocked construction of a coal export terminal in 2017, saying there were too many major harmful effects including air pollution, rail safety and vehicle traffic, while New York regulators stopped a natural gas pipeline, saying it failed to meet standards to protect streams, wetlands and other water resources.

In a statement to The Associated Press, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the nation has “serious water challenges to address,'' adding that he “will not hesitate to correct decisions that weakened the authority of states and tribes to protect their waters.''

Regan vowed to work with state, tribal and local officials to protect clean water while encouraging “sustainable economic development and vibrant communities.''

The Trump-era rule will remain in place while the EPA develops a revised rule, Regan said, but the agency “will continue listening to states and tribes about their concerns ... to help address these near-term challenges.''

Regan called restoration of the Section 401 provision an important step to reaffirm the authority of states and tribes to regulate projects that affect water quality within their borders. Under the provision, a federal agency may not issue a license or permit to conduct any activity that may result in any discharge into navigable waters unless the affected state or tribe certifies that the discharge is in compliance with the Clean Water Act and state law, or waives certification.

A spokesperson for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, whose state was targeted by the Trump administration rule, said Inslee was "pleased the Biden-Harris administration recognizes that states have the expertise to uphold water quality standards and is reconsidering the Trump administration’s politically-motivated, flawed rule.''

The spokesperson, Tara Lee, said Washington state “will work to help shape a final rule that protects the health of our communities and environment.'' In the meantime, the state encourages the EPA to issue interim guidance that will allow states, tribes and federal agencies to work together “to fully protect our nation’s waters,'' she said.

Environmental groups also hailed the move to restore state and tribal authority.

The action should allow states and tribes to “protect their waters from potentially damaging federally permitted projects like dams, mines and pipelines,” said Jim Murphy of the National Wildlife Federation. He urged the EPA to “take the next logical step and move swiftly to repeal" a Trump-era rule on clean water that Murphy said “has stripped thousands of waters of Clean Water Act protections.''

The water rule — sometimes referred to as “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS — addresses federal jurisdiction over streams and wetlands and has been a point of contention for decades. Regan has pledged to issue a new rule that protects water quality while not overly burdening small farmers.

___

Associated Press writer Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Wash., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Clean Water Act#Pipelines#Environmental Pollution#Environmental Groups#Water Pollution#Ap#Native American#Republican#Congress#The Associated Press#Tribal Authority#State Officials#State Law#Water Quality Standards#Wetlands#Federal Agencies#Restoration#Tribes#Federal Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Energy IndustryEastern Progress

Kentucky AG wants EPA’s power reviewed

(The Center Square) – In a case he said would chart the future of the coal industry, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court imploring the panel to review a case that would determine the power the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can yield.
Energy IndustryBillings Gazette

EPA leader sees 'huge potential' for carbon capture in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The nation’s top environmental regulator indicated in a visit to Bismarck on Thursday that he's impressed by North Dakota’s efforts to capture carbon emissions from coal and ethanol plants. A number of projects are in development across the state to contain the carbon dioxide generated by those...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden Aims to Restore Species Protections Weakened by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service...
Congress & Courtswnky.com

State AG joins West Virginia in lawsuit over coal regulations

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today filed an amicus brief before the United States Supreme Court urging the court to review a lower court ruling that permits the Environmental Protection Agency to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a D.C....
HealthPosted by
The Hill

States choose to protect our health — the EPA should not stand in the way

For decades, states like my home of Maryland had the authority under the Clean Air Act to adopt stronger air pollution standards than those set by the federal government in order to protect the health of their residents. As the mother of two young girls, I appreciate that our lawmakers opted to ensure that all cars sold here would meet the most stringent tailpipe pollution standards in the country.
Frankfort, KYwmskamfm.com

Attorney-General Cameron Fights Against EPA’s Attempts to Shutter Coal Industry, Restructure Energy Sector

Files amicus brief asking Supreme Court to hear case concerning EPA Authority and the Obama-Era Clean Power Plan. FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 4, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today filed an amicus brief before the United States Supreme Court urging the court to review a lower court ruling that permits the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a D.C. Circuit ruling that permits the EPA to mandate unrealistic emission standards that would potentially do irreparable damage to Kentucky’s coal industry as part of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan (CPP).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge tosses ESA suit over COVID pollution enforcement waiver

A federal judge in Manhattan has tossed a lawsuit by environmental groups alleging the Environmental Protection Agency violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by failing to study possible harm to imperiled species resulting from loosening of reporting and enforcement for permitted pollutants during the coronavirus pandemic. In a Wednesday ruling,...
California StatePosted by
WRAL News

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON — Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards, an action that would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

A Breath of Fresh Air at the EPA, But Budget, Staff Need Boost

The health of Americans depends on a healthy Environmental Protection Agency to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the communities in which we live. Heading into 2021, the agency’s capacity to fulfill these responsibilities was dangerously compromised. This led the Environmental Protection Network, a bipartisan network of almost 550 former EPA career employees and political appointees, to release a report with recommendations to reset the course of EPA to address the most significant and pervasive threats to public health and our environment.
EnvironmentDaily Reporter

EPA sets grants to restore ‘brownfields’ at blighted sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday more than $66 million in grants will go to 151 places throughout the U.S> to assess and clean up contaminated or abandoned “brownfields” — industrial and commercial properties that contain a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. An estimated 450,000 brownfields, including abandoned industrial facilities, waste disposal sites and former gas stations, plague cities, towns and rural areas throughout the country.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Delays Permit for Southeast Side Metal Scrapper After EPA Head Says it Threatens Residents’ Civil Rights

A proposal from the parent company of General Iron to operate a metal shredding and recycling operation on Chicago’s Southeast Side raises “significant civil rights concerns,” the head of the Environmental Protection Agency told Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a letter Friday. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, tapped by President...
Iowa StateAgriculture Online

EPA chief focuses on farmers in first Iowa visit, skips environmental groups

The country’s top environmental official spent his first trip to Iowa largely meeting with farmers, not environmentalists. Michael Regan, a former top North Carolina environment official who now heads the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, told reporters at a news conference near the Dico Superfund site in Des Moines he will be in no rush to change the state’s voluntary Nutrient Reduction Strategy.
Congress & Courtswkyufm.org

AG Daniel Cameron Asks Supreme Court To Curtail EPA’s Power

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court ruling that allows a federal agency to set emission standards. Cameron filed a brief Friday asking the court to review a D.C. Circuit ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.
newsdakota.com

Farm Bureau Urging Administration to Address Southern Border Crisis

(NAFB) – The American Farm Bureau Federation joined all 50 state Farm Bureaus and Puerto Rico Farm Bureau sent a letter to the Biden Administration regarding the country’s southern border. They’re asking the White House to address the surge of undocumented immigrants entering the United States. The increase in illegal...
Chicago, ILeenews.net

EPA chief steps into contentious Chicago project

EPA Administrator Michael Regan late last week intervened in what is being described as a civil rights case in the southeast side of Chicago, in an overburdened majority-Latino community where another car shredder is proposed. In a letter Friday to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Regan urged the city to delay...