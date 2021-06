The health of Americans depends on a healthy Environmental Protection Agency to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the communities in which we live. Heading into 2021, the agency’s capacity to fulfill these responsibilities was dangerously compromised. This led the Environmental Protection Network, a bipartisan network of almost 550 former EPA career employees and political appointees, to release a report with recommendations to reset the course of EPA to address the most significant and pervasive threats to public health and our environment.