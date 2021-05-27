Nitro Circus Coming To Traverse City In October 2021

A video has gone crazy viral after an indie wrestler's crotch fire gets out of control in Indianapolis. In the viral video that has been viewed well over a million times in the last 3 days, you can see a wrestler stand above another wrestler and douse his crotch area with what appears to be lighter fluid. He then ignites the area with a lighter. It's just a small flame at first. The fire quickly builds and the man that lit him on fire comes at the burning man with a weed wacker. Ah yes, the ole weed wacker, fire crotch stunt. The burning man does the opposite of what we all learned at school. Instead of stop, drop and roll; he got up and ran around spectators and mistakenly fanned his own flames. Check out the video below found on Big Lee's World's YouTube page.