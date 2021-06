Mower County logged 4,522 confirmed and 126 probable COVID-19 cases Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,648 since the onset of the pandemic, up four for the second straight day, according to statistics released Thursday by the MInnesota Department of Health. Pam Kellogg, Division Manager with MOwer County Health and Human Services reported that there are currently approximately 50 active COVId-19 cases in the county. Health officials stated that 42,071 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 574,200 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.