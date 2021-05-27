What happened to Shea Hicks Whitfield on Bargain Block? Here's why HGTV star was absent!

While fans of the hit Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience were thrilled that the fifth season of the show hit Netflix on Wednesday, June 2. However, that excitement was marred by its untimely cancellation, making season five its final season, despite being initially renewed for a sixth. In spring 2020, the sitcom was renewed for seasons 5 and 6, but the show's creators Ins Choi and Kevin White deciding to instead pursue other projects. "Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim's Convenience," the show's executive producers said in a statement. "At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special."