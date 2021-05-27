Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What happened to Shea Hicks Whitfield on Bargain Block? Here's why HGTV star was absent!

By Filiz Mustafa
realitytitbit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened to Shea on Bargain Block? Viewers at home are worried over the star’s absence from the HGTV series. Bargain Block features Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas who restore properties in the iconic American city of Detroit. The pair have been working with realtor Shea Hicks Whitfield but her...

www.realitytitbit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv Star#Reality Tv#The Tonight Show#Thomas University#Hgtv#American#Alexander Real Estate#Magazine Journalism#Cardiff University#Tonight#Home#Detroit#Non Fiction Books#Tags#Hgtv#Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shea Whitfield

Bargain Block may be a new show, but it’s already gotten a lot of attention. As a result, the show’s cast members have also been getting a lot of love from viewers. One of those cast members, Shea Whitfield, has become especially well-liked among fans. The bright and bubbly real estate agent has become well known for knowing her stuff and always doing her best to close solid deals. Anyone who has seen her on the show would probably agree that it’s clear that Shea has what it takes to be a star. Although she was missing from one of the show’s most recent episodes, viewers can rest assured that she will be back for the rest of the season. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shea Whitfield.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

HGTV: What is David Bromstad's ethnicity? Fans wonder if host is Asian

HGTV host David Bromstad is fronting My Lottery Dream Home. Since the new season began to air, fans have wondered what his ethnicity is. Clients are shown three luxury properties – which usually look postcard picture-perfect – by David, who helps them find their dream places to live. He may...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Judge Judy hits out at ‘disrespectful’ CBS as courtroom show ends after 25 years

Judge Judy Sheindlin has revealed the true reason her long-running court series was cancelled.In March 2020, the television personality told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her time on the CBS show was drawing to a close after 25 years.At the time, Sheindlin, 78, said the network pulled the plug as bosses felt they had enough episodes to warrant simply repeating the show.However, in a tell-all interview, Sheindlin has now suggested it was her decision to leave due to rising tensions with CBS.According to Sheindlin, the relationship broke down due to her ownership of episodes, which the channel ultimately bought from her – a...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street. In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining the “Karen” accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.
Musicphl17.com

Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

(NEXSTAR) – After more than a year devoid of music festivals, many of the large musical gatherings are back for 2021. From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to Tennessee’s beloved Bonnaroo, here’s what’s slated for the year:. Austin City Limits Festival. Austin, TX. Oct. 1-3, 8-10 Bonnaroo. Manchester, Tenn. Sep. 2-5.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like Ending Last Man Standing Has Been Really Rough On Tim Allen

The month of May is always a sore spot for TV fanatics, with so many big season finales popping up in primetime and beyond. It's even worse when beloved shows are bowing out for good, which is the case with Tim Allen and Nancy Travis' Last Man Standing on Fox. The long-running sitcom will conclude on May 20 after nine seasons, and it sounds like saying farewell to the Baxters has had big impact on Tim Allen's mental and physical health.
Entertainmentsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Curtis Fights for His Life!

Lives will be forever changed in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Curtis is fighting for his life, Brook Lynn puts her plan into motion, Jax gets curious, Finn worries he killed any chance of saving Chase, and Carly misses Sonny as Phyllis questions Nina’s feelings for “Mike.” This is getting complicated!
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Ludwig vs Adin Ross Feud Ends on a Surprising Note

Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world and Adin Ross is rapidly making the same claim, and both have been locked in a feud with each other. The drama began when Ludwig, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, and Nick "Nmplol" Polom took a shot at Adin Ross and Twitch viewers during a recent stream. At the time, Sodapoppin noted he had no clue where Adin Ross and his recent rise came from, while Ludwig claimed Ross had a lot of connections in LA and attracted a different type of viewership compared to the group. The moment was eventually capped when Nmplol called Ross' viewers "the kids in high school who want to be cool.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Kim's Convenience' Season 5: What to Know About the Sitcom's Controversies Amid Netflix Release

While fans of the hit Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience were thrilled that the fifth season of the show hit Netflix on Wednesday, June 2. However, that excitement was marred by its untimely cancellation, making season five its final season, despite being initially renewed for a sixth. In spring 2020, the sitcom was renewed for seasons 5 and 6, but the show's creators Ins Choi and Kevin White deciding to instead pursue other projects. "Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim's Convenience," the show's executive producers said in a statement. "At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special."
CelebritiesPopculture

Joanna Gaines Shares New Photo With Husband Chip and Fans Can't Believe How Long His Hair Is

Chip Gaines is keeping his quarantine cut going and growing out his hair, but Fixer Upper fans aren't quite sure what to make of the Magnolia Network star's new look! The HGTV star's wife, Joanna Gaines, shared a sweet photo to Instagram Sunday showing her with her mom and Chip with his, writing in the caption that she and her husband were "forever grateful" for the "unending love, support, and grace" of their mothers.
TV ShowsSlate

Searching for Reality TV Diamonds in the Rough

On this week’s episode of Working, producer Cameron Drews spoke with Erin Tomasello, a casting director for reality TV who has worked on shows like The Circle, America’s Got Talent, The Bachelor, and Master Chef. They discussed what she looks for in contestants, how The Circle is different from other reality shows, and how the genre’s style has changed over the years. This partial transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.