Florida manatees dying at faster rate this year

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
One of Florida’s most protected sea mammals is dying at a faster rate in 2021.

State data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows a concerning trend for our first half of 2021 — about three times as many manatees have died so far this year compared to this time of year in previous years.

At least two manatees from Southwest Florida were severely injured this year and taken to SeaWorld for treatment and rehabilitation.

ABC-7’s Rachel Anderson took a special trip to SeaWorld to check in on those local manatees and learn about SeaWorld’s manatee rehabilitation program.

“We’re definitely in the middle of an all hands on deck situation,” said Senior Animal Care Specialist Maggie Mariolis.

Mariolis has worked for SeaWorld for years. She said when an injured manatee comes in, “We have certain protocols we’re going to go through.”

Those protocols include drawing blood and other tests. SeaWorld has a complete surgical suite and lab on site, allowing veterinarians to have immediate access to test results.

“Their care really is 24/7. We are here all day and all night,” Mariolis said.

One of SWFL’s local manatees is dubbed Manatee 25. She was struck by a boat in Port Charlotte, and they hadn’t given her a name because she was still in critical condition when ABC7 visited.

“With our radiographs and ultrasounds, our vets are working with other specialists to really figure out what’s going on inside her body,” Mariolis said.

Across the facility, another much smaller SWFL resident is also fighting for its life.

Manatee 27 is an orphaned baby manatee that was rescued from Fort Myers. According to Mariolis, experts at SeaWorld almost never know why exactly a manatee has been orphaned.

But Manatee 27, along with several other orphaned baby manatees, will live and eat and grow at SeaWorld until they reach at least 600 pounds.

Lots of hard work and dedication takes place at SeaWorld behind the scenes, but there are ways you can help too.

“Just by coming to SeaWorld as a visitor, coming to the park, that is what is funding our rescue program,” said Mariolis.

She said supporting by visiting and reporting an injured sea animal are the two most important ways that you can make a real difference in the lives of our Southwest Florida wildlife.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

