District names Frick and Lim Meadow Glen Middle assistant principals

Lexington, SC (05/27/2021) - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the hire of Margaret “Maggie” H. Frick and the promotion of Brian J. Lim as assistant principals (academic deans) at Meadow Glen Middle School. Frick presently works as the associate director and clinical placement coordinator for the University of South Carolina’s College of Education. Lim currently serves as a mathematics teacher at River Bluff High School. Margaret “Maggie” H. Frick returns to Lexington District One after beginning her career here 10 years ago as a fourth grade teacher at Saxe Gotha Elementary School. She taught at SGES for two years before transferring to Deerfield Elementary School, where she taught fifth grade and served as team leader. In 2015, she began working at the University of South Carolina as a university supervisor. She supervises junior and senior-level College of Education students during their various clinical experiences, also known as student teaching. She assists the students with lesson plans and evaluates their teaching experiences. She also supports their classroom coaching teachers. Also serving as the college’s associate director and clinical placement coordinator, she oversees the placement of early childhood and elementary majors in clinical experiences, including internships. She assists in the hiring and training of university-level supervisors while also training coaching teachers — the professional educators from school districts across the state who mentor and train the student-teachers during their internships. Frick also serves as an early childhood and elementary course instructor for various education courses and University 101 instructor. She was a finalist for the 2019 M. Stuart Hunter Award for Outstanding Teaching in University 101.