Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, SC

District names Frick and Lim Meadow Glen Middle assistant principals

swlexledger.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington, SC (05/27/2021) - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the hire of Margaret “Maggie” H. Frick and the promotion of Brian J. Lim as assistant principals (academic deans) at Meadow Glen Middle School. Frick presently works as the associate director and clinical placement coordinator for the University of South Carolina’s College of Education. Lim currently serves as a mathematics teacher at River Bluff High School. Margaret “Maggie” H. Frick returns to Lexington District One after beginning her career here 10 years ago as a fourth grade teacher at Saxe Gotha Elementary School. She taught at SGES for two years before transferring to Deerfield Elementary School, where she taught fifth grade and served as team leader. In 2015, she began working at the University of South Carolina as a university supervisor. She supervises junior and senior-level College of Education students during their various clinical experiences, also known as student teaching. She assists the students with lesson plans and evaluates their teaching experiences. She also supports their classroom coaching teachers. Also serving as the college’s associate director and clinical placement coordinator, she oversees the placement of early childhood and elementary majors in clinical experiences, including internships. She assists in the hiring and training of university-level supervisors while also training coaching teachers — the professional educators from school districts across the state who mentor and train the student-teachers during their internships. Frick also serves as an early childhood and elementary course instructor for various education courses and University 101 instructor. She was a finalist for the 2019 M. Stuart Hunter Award for Outstanding Teaching in University 101.

www.swlexledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Education
Lexington County, SC
Education
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Belmont University#Elementary Education#Junior High School#Grade School#Lim Meadow Glen Middle#Sc#Meadow Glen Middle School#River Bluff High School#Sges#Anderson University#Emerging Leaders Program#Advanced Placement#A Master Of Education#Assistant Principals#Elementary Majors#School Districts#Student Teaching#Education Students#Coaching Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

12,500 books for 1,250 at-risk kids

Nikki Haley’s literacy program expands across SC. Former Gov. Nikki Haley’s legacy is growing. Her Original Six Foundation’s My First Library will serve 16 SC schools’ students in the highest-need areas with summer reading books for at-home libraries. In many cases, these will be the 1st books in many children’s...
Lexington County, SCaugustaceo.com

Tommy Johnson Retires from First Community Bank's Board of Directors

First Community Corporation, headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, and the holding company of First Community Bank, would like to congratulate J. Thomas "Tommy" Johnson on his retirement from its board of directors on May 19, 2021 after 17 years of service. With Mr. Johnson's retirement, Chimin J. "Jimmy" Chao will assume the role of chairman of the board and W. James "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. will serve as vice chairman of the board.