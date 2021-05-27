Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Internships set up Chippewa Valley Technical College grads for success

By Mark Gunderman
River Falls Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Behling was impressed, but not surprised, at the quality of people he had join the law office he leads earlier this year. Behling, president of Eau Claire-based law firm Weld Riley, S.C., one of the largest and most prestigious law firms in the region, welcomed as interns Chippewa Valley Technical College students Nadia Sigler, a 2019 Ellsworth High School graduate, and Jessah Schnack of Eau Claire, a non-traditional student originally from Minnesota.

www.riverfallsjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Minnesota State
Eau Claire, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#College Graduates#Graduate College#Graduate Students#College Students#Graduate School#Ellsworth High School#Business Management#Uw#Paralegal Internship#Cvtc Students#Wisconsin Board#Success#Virtual School#Employment#Spring#Online Learning#Real World Experience#Aspirations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Chancellor: UW-Eau Claire grads show perseverance

EAU CLAIRE — Chancellor James Schmidt told UW-Eau Claire graduates on Saturday that the 2020-21 school year was “an extraordinarily taxing year” that showcased Blugolds’ perseverance and leadership abilities. “The past three semesters have challenged us all deeply,” Schmidt said in his virtual message. “Yet, in spite of it all,...
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Barron County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Kallenbach named Distinguished Alumnus

RICE LAKE – Dean Kallenbach, former Wisconsin Public Radio personality and regional manager, was named University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County’s 2021 Distinguished Alumnus at the campus’ May 13 commencement ceremony. Kallenbach, a Hillsdale native and Barron High School graduate, attended what was then the University of Wisconsin Center...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

‘Homeless Week’ lengthens for Blugold students amid pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Each spring college students experience what’s become known as ‘homeless week,’ in Eau Claire. “The name itself should just be a sign, like this is not good,” exclaims sophomore Chandlor Volden. A time where students living in university housing scramble to find a place to stay...
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire celebrates the class of 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire held in-person graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday to celebrate the class of 2021. Each graduate could bring up to two people to the outdoor ceremony. Other family and friends were able to tune in online. Graduates could walk across the stage to collect...
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

DOVE HEALTHCARE STAFF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank Dove Healthcare with the Sunshine Award. The staff comes to work every day and they get to know everyone they come across. They ask the residents about their lives, asking about their families and even sports. The staff knows what everyone likes to talk about. I want to thank them for taking the time for the families that are going through a rough time during the covid pandemic. They let family member of the residents go to the outside of their windows and that helps both the residents and their families a lot. I want to thank them for everything they do.
APG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Oshkosh, WIFox11online.com

Oshkosh softball receives 1 seed in D3 regionals

The Wisconsin-Oshkosh softball team received the 1-seed in their regional bracket in the D3 national tournament. The Titans begin double elimination play on Friday, March 21st in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at 10 a.m. against Illinois College. The winners of the regionals advance to the finals from May 27th-June 1st in...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Daily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Fairchild, WIPosted by
Fairchild Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fairchild

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairchild: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 3. Senior Electrical Engineer; 4. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 5. Accounts Payable Clerk; 6. HR Generalist; 7. Production Worker - 2nd shift - $16 / hr; 8. Temporary Field Checker - Saint Paul, MN Job; 9. Personal Care Aide; 10. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight;
Eau Claire, WIcvtc.edu

CVTC Students Find New Talents in Graphic Design

As part of a photography class in the CVTC Graphic Design program, student Cole Spickler created this photo with multiple images of himself in the same setting. Elsie McDonald and Ethan Person learned something about themselves early in their classes in the new Graphic Design program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Dean's List 5/17/21

The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:. Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn. Eau Claire: Alexandra Warren. Alma: Jaylene Jahnke, Claire Raddenbach. Arcadia: Marina Eckart, Mara Harris, Makayla House, Devon Lepsch, Evelyn Limon, Astrid Montalvo, Katie Neitzel, Bradley Nisiewicz, Casey Radatz, Dulce Rebolledo, Mitzi Rubio Medina,...
Eau Claire County, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Evers announces pilot broadband program in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers and Eau Claire County officials are looking to space to solve a down-to-earth problem — broadband access — for many rural residents. The governor stopped in Eau Claire Thursday to announce the launch of a pilot program to test SpaceX’s Starlink in a part of eastern Eau Claire County that lacks reliable high-speed internet service. The system is a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that can provide high-speed internet in rural areas where broadband is limited or unavailable.