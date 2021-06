After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pulled from his title fight with Brian Ortega, it seems Alexander Volkanovski continues to have bad luck. Following the news that Ortega and champion Alexander Volkanovski would coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, unfortunately, the champion would need to withdraw from the title fight due to contracting the COVID-19 virus. The show begins airing tomorrow, and the fight between the two coaches is slated to take place sometime in the fall. While the fight was originally set to take place at UFC 260 in March, it was ultimately postponed because of Volkanovski’s health issues.