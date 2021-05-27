M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is a Creepy Race Against Time in New Trailer: Watch

It’s really interesting that, in, like, the last six years, “write, produce or direct a horror film” has become a natural second-act pivot for comedians in need of a new hook. Sure, there are plenty of compelling intellectual reasons why — horror, after all, is a close relative of comedy — but we’ve got to think that there are some more pragmatic reasons, too. The return-on-investment for horror’s pretty damn good (that’s why Ari Aster makes them — they’re easier to get financing for), and it helps that plenty of other comedian-filmmakers have found success, both financial and critical, in the genre. Anyway, until mid-budget comedies begin raking in the dough again, we’ll get more projects like Ilana Glazer’s False Positive, an A24-produced, Hulu-distributed horror flick about what happens when a former Bond is your fertility doctor. The streamer dropped a trailer for the film on Wednesday, and you know what? It looks like a good time.