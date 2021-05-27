Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is a Creepy Race Against Time in New Trailer: Watch

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 8 days ago

“It’s only a matter of time.” That’s the creepy message behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror flick Old, the new trailer for which is out now. Led by Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, the film follows a family who discovers a secluded beach while on a tropical holiday. It all seems like the perfect getaway…that is, until the vacationers learn that time functions a bit differently on this desolate stretch of sand.

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
Gael García Bernal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Watch Trailer#Movie Theaters#Clip#Dead Body#Typical Shyamalan Fashion#Creepy#Part Sequel#Reality Sets#Theaters July#Time#Kids#Part Crossover#Turning#Sand#Krieps Shrieks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie

SelfMadeHero, the UK's leading independent graphic novel publisher, has revealed that their graphic novel Sandcastle is the inspiration for M. Night Shyamalan's major new feature film, Old. He said: "Sandcastle truly inspired my film Old. It is a profound mystery sci-fi graphic novel that is illustrated so beautifully and with such humanity. Its theme of ageing had me thinking about my parents and children and how quickly it all goes by. From the moment I read this, I was changed."
Beauty & Fashionlwlies.com

Time cracks and splinters in the first trailer for Last Night in Soho

After more than a year of waiting beyond the film’s initial release date, Edgar Wright loyalists will be relieved to see a proper trailer for his latest film Last Night in Soho at long last. While what’s actually going on in the clip remains anyone’s best guess, which is how things are best left with a mysterious project such as this one, we’ve been assured that a phantasmagorical trip into terror awaits us.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Creepy Trailer For Shudder's Strange Dark Irish Horror Thriller CAVEAT

Shudder has released a trailer for its interesting and strange Irish mystery horror-thriller Caveat. The movie was written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, who is making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films. It looks like he made one hell of a creepy horror flick with some fun horror imagery, especially that rabbit drummer thing… what the hell!?
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Check Out Latest Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD

Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for the chilling, mysterious new thriller from visionary filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, OLD. Make sure you check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. It’s only a matter of time…. This summer, visionary filmmaker M Night...
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Marcell Jankovics, Kodak and Experimental Film Preservation, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old"

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marcell Jankovics has died. Known for his fantastical and folkloric animations, Jankovics' films like Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981) helped place Hungarian animation on the map. Last year, Jankovics discussed his recently re-released Son of the White Mare with Christopher L. Inoa.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Old’ Trailer: A Family Holiday Turns Surreal in M. Night Shyamalan’s Psychological Horror Film

A family vacation spirals into a surreal, time-bending nightmare in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” the Academy Award-nominated director’s latest psychological horror film. He directs Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps as parents of a brood of children who appear to be aging rapidly for no explicable reason. Watch the latest trailer below for the film, which Universal Pictures opens on July 23.
Moviesstartattle.com

Old (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, M. Night Shyamalan

Old is a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Startattle.com – Old movie. This American psychological...
Moviesvanyaland.com

Watch the creepy trailer for Ilana Glazer’s ‘False Positive

It’s really interesting that, in, like, the last six years, “write, produce or direct a horror film” has become a natural second-act pivot for comedians in need of a new hook. Sure, there are plenty of compelling intellectual reasons why — horror, after all, is a close relative of comedy — but we’ve got to think that there are some more pragmatic reasons, too. The return-on-investment for horror’s pretty damn good (that’s why Ari Aster makes them — they’re easier to get financing for), and it helps that plenty of other comedian-filmmakers have found success, both financial and critical, in the genre. Anyway, until mid-budget comedies begin raking in the dough again, we’ll get more projects like Ilana Glazer’s False Positive, an A24-produced, Hulu-distributed horror flick about what happens when a former Bond is your fertility doctor. The streamer dropped a trailer for the film on Wednesday, and you know what? It looks like a good time.
MoviesPolygon

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho trailer is a portal back to creepy 1960s London

Edgar Wright’s upcoming movie Last Night in Soho has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced, and the eerie first trailer didn’t do much to clear things up. The film seems to follow Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer played by Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Leave No Trace), who gets transported back in time to London in the 1960s, but only when she dreams. When she’s asleep she seems to transform into Sandy, a lounge singer with a perfect place among London’s vibrant nightlife. But, Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit), also seems to be creeping slowly into Eloise’s daily life in the modern world as well.
Movies/Film

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Psychological Thriller Has Time-Hopping Terror

Any new movie from Edgar Wright is worth the wait, though Last Night in Soho has admittedly had a long one. Initially set to be released in 2020, the psychological horror movie from the Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director was hit with delay after delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But finally, Last Night in Soho is making its way to theaters. Watch the Last Night in Soho trailer below.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Watch The Trailer For Argentine Supernatural Drama NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT

Argentine filmmaker Gonzalo Calzada released the trailer for his supernatural drama Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man's Night yesterday. Go and have a look down below. Ulysses is a hundred-year-old man living with his wife, Dalia, in their Argentine colonial apartment. This is the last night of his life and Ulysses will start to experience frightening events in his apartment and throughout the building. They are events that will force him to rethink past decisions, his present circumstances and his view about his reality.
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ — watch the creepy full trailer

After sharing a very short teaser yesterday, filmmaker Edgar Wright has shared the full trailer for his new feature, Last Night in Soho. This is a departure for Wright, whose previous films include the three great comedies with Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End), the fantastic adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, and 2017's music-filled crime film Baby Driver. It's a psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie as a fashion student who is mysteriously sent back in time to 1965 London and encounters -- or perhaps inhabits -- her idol, a "dazzling wannabe singer" played by The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. But as the official synopsis, reads, "1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences." Or as the official tagline says, "When the past lets you in, the truth will come out."
TV Seriesthecut.com

Why Is the New Gossip Girl Trailer Kinda Creepy?

HBO Max just dropped a trailer for the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot, and I, for one, am spooked! Why does this teaser have such murderous energy? Why so many breathy whispers and slo-mo stares? Is this hot, diverse cast going to kill me??. The trailer has Kristen Bell returning as...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Watch Showtime's The End trailer

The British-Australian dark comedy, premiering July 18, stars Frances O’Connor as an Australian-based doctor who's fiercely against euthanasia. Harriet Walter played her Britain-based mom who feels just as strongly about her right to die.
Moviesallears.net

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’!

If you’re a fan of the classic Disney ride, Jungle Cruise, then there’s a lot of news to keep up with recently!. The ride is getting a makeover at Disney World and Disneyland, with a new storyline being added throughout, including brand-new characters and scenes. But, if you want a reason to celebrate your favorite ride even when you’re not in the parks, then you need to check out the new Jungle Cruise movie premiering this summer!
Entertainmentwomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: “Sisters on Track” Race Toward Their College Dreams

“You’ve got to work for your dreams. They don’t just come because you say, ‘Oh, please come,'” we’re told in a new trailer for “Sisters on Track.” Directed by Corinne van der Borch and Tone Grøttjord-Glenne, the Netflix documentary shines a spotlight on the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke. The trio received national media attention in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics, a feat that landed them on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as “SportsKids of the Year.” “I’m not a regular kid. I have a chance to get a full ride if I continue track,” one of the Sheppards explains.