M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is a Creepy Race Against Time in New Trailer: Watch
“It’s only a matter of time.” That’s the creepy message behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror flick Old, the new trailer for which is out now. Led by Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, the film follows a family who discovers a secluded beach while on a tropical holiday. It all seems like the perfect getaway…that is, until the vacationers learn that time functions a bit differently on this desolate stretch of sand.consequence.net