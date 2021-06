Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime. It revolves around an orphan girl named Tooru Honda and her relationship with various members of the Souma family, who carry the Zodiac curse. Because of the curse, they transform into various zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.