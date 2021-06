Come to the Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park (Shakopee) to celebrate Historic Preservation Month by visiting the Oliver Faribault Cabin during this open house event. Explore the story of Oliver Faribault and his role as fur trader and farmer to Tinta Otunwe, the Dakota village once located near today's Shakopee. Built in 1844, the house is recognized as the oldest home in Scott County. Learn how Three Rivers Park District and partners are preserving this historic cabin. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages; children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.