Federal government invests $500,000 to help tourism sector recover in Peterborough and the Kawarthas

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people face intolerable inequities - something that has been made worse by the COVID19 pandemic in communities from coast to coast to coast. The Government of Canada is taking concrete action to address these inequities by supporting, and working with, organizations that empower Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and other underrepresented people to overcome the challenges they face and fully participate in all aspects of economic and social life.