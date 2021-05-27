Federal government invests $500,000 to help tourism sector recover in Peterborough and the Kawarthas
The federal government is investing $500,000 in Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED) to assist the region’s hard-hit tourism industry. The funding, which comes from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), is supporting the PKED’s Tourism Resiliency Fund Program, delivered in partnership with the Community Futures Peterborough, the City of Peterborough, the eight townships of the County of Peterborough, and Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.kawarthanow.com