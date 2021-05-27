Cancel
Federal government invests $500,000 to help tourism sector recover in Peterborough and the Kawarthas

By kawarthaNOW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government is investing $500,000 in Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED) to assist the region’s hard-hit tourism industry. The funding, which comes from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), is supporting the PKED’s Tourism Resiliency Fund Program, delivered in partnership with the Community Futures Peterborough, the City of Peterborough, the eight townships of the County of Peterborough, and Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.

Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development

Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED) is the lead regional economic development agency for the City and County of Peterborough. PKED operates Peterborough & the Kawarthas Business Advisory Centre (one of the Government of Ontario’s 57 small business enterprise centres) and Peterborough & the Kawarthas Tourism (the official destination marketing organization for the City & County of Peterborough).
