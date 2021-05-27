Westland Residents Shocked To See A Plane Being Driven in The Street

For those of us who have to drive all over Kalamazoo everyday, we see the dangers that lurk around every corner and crossroad, but there are some intersections that are just too extra for me. I'm glad to know that I wasn't alone on some of these. I reached out to our audience to ask what they thought some of the scariest intersections in Kalamazoo were and I have to admit they're right. I actually have to meet with some of these every day, so I can attest to their nominations.