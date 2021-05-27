Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westland, MI

Westland Residents Shocked To See A Plane Being Driven in The Street

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know about you but if I ever saw a plane coming at me from down the street, I'd be a little nervous. Some of the residents of Westland, MI experienced that this week when they were out in there cars and saw a caravan coming down the street with an airplane in the middle of it all. There were many people in the post who were quite shocked with it, while others figured there was a logical reason for it being on the road:

1049theedge.com
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
498
Followers
972
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Belleville, MI
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Westland, MI
Government
Westland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Speedway#Haggerty Lindsay Swims#Miat#Plane#Husband#East#Cars#Pictures#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Why Are There Creepy Dolls On The Side of this Michigan Highway?

Why? Why?? WHY are there creepy dolls lining the side of this Michigan highway?. Over the weekend I found a post from the Facebook group 'Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan' that included a picture of dolls posed on the side of the road near Mio, Michigan. Naturally, they're not brand new dolls. Instead, these look like they're straight out of a movie in the Conjuring universe. Picture Annabelle except there's about 8 of them. Take a look:
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

New ‘Five Lakes Coffee Shop’ Opening On West Main In Kalamazoo

With things starting to ease up a bit and somewhat returning to normal, we're seeing people start to open new and exciting businesses in Kalamazoo, including a new coffee shop that will be taking over what used to be an old fast food restaurant located on West Main. Five Lakes Coffee Shop was actually born in Sturgis, MI and was the brainchild of brothers Jared & Paul Smith. Formerly known as Great lakes Coffee, the brothers re-branded back in 2018, and have multiple locations throughout Indiana and Michigan.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Is It Illegal to ‘Pull Through’ a Parking Space in Michigan?

You've probably done this: pulled into a parking space and realize the next one is open and you could avoid backing up when you leave. Did you just break the law?. I don't have to tell you that the way people drive these days is crazy. Bad behavior on the roads is not confined to the roads- it happens in parking lots too. I'm sure you've seen people speeding and cutting across rows of empty parking spaces to make a beeline for the exit. It's not as dangerous to pull completely through a parking space if the next one is empty, but is it illegal?
Detroit, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Detroit Man Wins $30k Lottery, Buys $20k Chain, Then Gets Robbed

Having something stolen from you gives you just a sick feeling in your gut. But after striking such amazing luck like winning the lottery, the last thing you're thinking is that you could run into some bad luck, which is exactly what happened to a Detroit man identified as Jumal. The Detroit man won 30,000 dollars in the Michigan lottery and then used 2/3 of his winnings to buy a gold chain. The gold chain was valued at $20,000, and while wearing it to the gas station, it would be the last time wearing it.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

No Charges Will Be Filed Against Y Bar Owner for Drink Tampering

No evidence, case closed in drink tampering investigation according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. On April 15th, 2021 we broke the story regarding multiple accusations of drink tampering at the Y Bar and Bistro after a local college student posted a video on TikTok detailing her experience. The video that was uploaded by Grace Van Overberghe has been viewed over 1.3 million times since she uploaded it on April 14th. In that video that you can see below, Grace alleges that her along with at least 14 other girls tested positive for opioids after having no memory of their night at the Y Bar.
Ohio StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Ohio Man Lost Over $124,000 in Amazon Scam

Beware of this common Amazon scam that could cost you big. Scammers have been tricking elderly out of money all over the world using this tactic. However, this story is more heartbreaking than most because of the large amount the Rocky River, Ohio man lost to the scammers. Over $124,000! Here's how the scam worked according to a police report obtained by Cleveland19.com,
Augusta, MEPosted by
1049 The Edge

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Ohio StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Million Dollar Check From God Bounced in Ohio

When life gives you a $1 Million check, you deposit it. And then it bounces. Before we dig into this 'Ohio, Stop It' story. It's important that we point out that the woman in this story is likely dealing with mental health or medical issues. We are in no way making fun of her or making light of mental health issues and wish her and her family the best.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Is Kalamazoo’s Beach The Watery Grave of a 100 Year Old Roller Coaster?

I recently discovered that Kalamazoo has its own beach, and to be honest, it was pretty awesome. I went to the beach which is located off of 2900 Oakland Drive in Woods Lake Park. The steep road heads down to a little canopy area where you can eat, with a nearby playground and dock on the opposite end. But it wasn't even the fact I discovered we had our beach that surprised me...it was the alleged history. The City of Kalamazoo Facebook page dropped some information recently about the beach, which prompted history buffs to chime in.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

A Michigan Man Won Lotto and Drove Off with Gas Pump Attached

Pro Tip: don't scratch your instant lottery tickets while pumping gas. You might end up winning the lotto and a gas pump hose. A 59-year old Genesee County man, who wishes to remain anonymous recently received the shock of his life. He stopped by the Speedway gas station on Owen Road in Fenton to get some gas and grab a Winning Millions instant lottery ticket. It appears as though, he was scratching his lotto ticket while sitting inside his vehicle while it filled up with gas. That part I don't know for sure. But that would explain why he took off with the gas pump hose still attached to his vehicle after he realized that he just won big.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

These Are The 10 Scariest Intersections In Kalamazoo

For those of us who have to drive all over Kalamazoo everyday, we see the dangers that lurk around every corner and crossroad, but there are some intersections that are just too extra for me. I'm glad to know that I wasn't alone on some of these. I reached out to our audience to ask what they thought some of the scariest intersections in Kalamazoo were and I have to admit they're right. I actually have to meet with some of these every day, so I can attest to their nominations.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Traverse City Man Heroically Saves Baby Deer From Drowning

A man was recently kayaking the Boardman River in Traverse City when he made a startling discovery, there was a baby deer being washed down river and was drowning. Amazingly he had his camera rolling when it happened and quickly kayaked towards the shore where it was stuck, when the deer became loose and started flowing down river. The man jumped out of his kayak and made the incredible save, as you can see in the video below:
Detroit, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

100 Year Old Message in a Bottle Found At Detroit Train Station

Crews renovating Detroit's Michigan Central Station made an incredible discovery last week when they unearthed a 100 year old message in a bottle. Last year, Ford Motor Company made the announcement that they were planning and renovating the old Michigan Central Station and turning it into a "walkable" 30-acre campus. The station, which opened in 1913, has been shuttered since 1988.
DrinksPosted by
1049 The Edge

Social Drinking Districts are Growing in West and Southwest MI

Pour another round. It is legal to drink downtown in these 19 cities in 9 different West and Southwest Michigan counties as social districts are the new norm. Have you done it yet? Drinking in public, right out in the open? Only alcoholics would do that, right? It feels almost like hiding rum in your koozie at your kids soccer game, but public drinking is no longer the taboo it once was as social districts are becoming more and more popular in Michigan.
RelationshipsPosted by
1049 The Edge

Ohio Woman Runs Red Light in Front of Cops to Yell at Boyfriend

Who knew jealousy could be so dangerous in traffic?. In the early hours of Tuesday Morning 24-year-old woman was driving in a blind rage through the Eastern suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio. It was around 2:10 A.M. when Beachwood police were called into assist Lyndhurst police after this angry woman ran a stop light and refused to pull over according to Cleveland.com,