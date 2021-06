With HBO Max's Titans ready to return to screens from their new streaming home beginning this August, fans are beginning to get more and more previews from the cast and creative team. Earlier his week, DoP and the recently announced newest member of the American Society of Cinematographers (congrats!) Boris Mojsovski signaled via an Instagram post of the clapperboard for S03E13 that work on the season finale was officially underway with Chad Lowe (Supergirl, The Flash) directing. Now, Joshua Orpin (Conner) is checking in via Instagram Stories to preview what's ahead for our heroes- and for Superboy, it doesn't look good. Gotham wants Conner dead or alive and considers him armed and dangerous (well, just not in the usual manner) and asking anyone with information to call 735-555-0155 (got nothing when we tried calling earlier). If you're surprised, imagine how Orpin feels- or check out his "maskless glaring concern" below instead: