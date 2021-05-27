Detroit Tigers: What have we learned after 30% of the Season
The Detroit Tigers are 19-30 after 48 games or 30% of the season. It begs the question of what have we learned and where are we going. After one of the most dismal starts in Detroit Tigers history, The Flying Avilas have recovered to a 10-11 record -4 run differential in May. What’s important is those good things, definable things, have begun to emerge. The emergence of an AJ Hinch performance standard, as defined by the demotions of past roster icons as Jimenez, Farmer, JaCoby, and Reyes. Being put on double-secret probation has also applied to Wilson Ramos (defense) Willi Castro (everything) Niko Goodrum (defense).motorcitybengals.com