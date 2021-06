With my subfuse academic dress at the ready, pre-reading completed and new walking boots waiting in my wardrobe, I started my first week at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall in October of last year. University life is a big change for any student and I was no exception. None of the food in the dining hall could compare with my mum’s chicken and rice, and in the beginning I missed my parents, and sometimes even my little brothers, too. They often complain that I don’t miss them as much as they miss me – which is probably true. But that is because life at Oxford is busy.