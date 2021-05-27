What They're Saying: Cushman & Wakefield

In a new report entitled “Talent on the Move: Where People Will Live & Work After COVID-19,” commercial real estate brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield projects that the Tampa area will fully rebound and that some commercial real estate sector growth — particularly that of apartments — will outpace much of the U.S. through 2025. The company also believes that Tampa Bay’s anticipated job growth will continue to be among the most robust in the country in the coming years, a phenomenon that will continue to push home prices upward at a rate that is significantly higher than expected inflation in the near term.