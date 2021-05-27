Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

What They're Saying: Cushman & Wakefield

By Kevin McQuaid
businessobserverfl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new report entitled “Talent on the Move: Where People Will Live & Work After COVID-19,” commercial real estate brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield projects that the Tampa area will fully rebound and that some commercial real estate sector growth — particularly that of apartments — will outpace much of the U.S. through 2025. The company also believes that Tampa Bay’s anticipated job growth will continue to be among the most robust in the country in the coming years, a phenomenon that will continue to push home prices upward at a rate that is significantly higher than expected inflation in the near term.

www.businessobserverfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Miami, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
City
San Antonio, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Residential Real Estate#Fourth Estate#San Francisco Bay Area#Portland#Cushman Wakefield#Tampa Bay#U S Postal Service#Multifamily Units#Apartments#Charlotte#Suburban Locations#Company#San Mateo County#Rent Growth#Phoenix#Denver#Effective Rents#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Tampa, FLtherealdeal.com

Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

Yankee Hall of Famer listed 22K-sf property for $29M. Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink. Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa. Jeter and his wife, Hannah,...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

Company says Tampa Bay could be next major technology hub

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area could be the next major tech hub according to an technology education company relocating its headquarters to St. Petersburg. Canadian company CodeBoxx wants to be the catalyst for a tech boom in the area. It provides boot camp training to anyone interested in becoming a software developer, with the program taking only 16 weeks.
Orlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Technologycltampa.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Tampa, FLthatssotampa.com

Tampa International Airport launches “Voice of TPA” contest

Tampa International Airport has launched a new contest that will let one lucky winner by the “Voice of TPA” for the month of July. The purpose of this new contest is to raise fund for United Way Suncoast, an organization with a mission to break the cycle of poverty by focusing on early literacy, youth success, and financial stability as its priority work.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

In St. Petersburg, a focus on Florida artists

ST. PETERSBURG — Exhibitions featuring Florida artists are heating up this summer in Tampa Bay, and showing just how much creativity and talent our state boasts. “Fresh Squeezed 5″ at the Morean Arts Center is one such show. The annual exhibition was originally conceived five years ago to showcase emerging Florida artists. Since five years is a milestone, there is also a companion exhibition happening now, “Juicy: Fresh Work by the Artists of Fresh Squeezed 1 thru 4.”