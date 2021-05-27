'Ratched' & 'Them' Director Nelson Cragg on Capturing the Feeling of 'Other'

One might think that when a new production plants its roots in New Zealand it might be because of a Lord of the Rings influence. Peter Jackson's trilogy was a huge reason that many films and shows moved to the tiny island nation and filmmakers have admitted to its influence, but an unlikely trendsetter has emerged. For Netflix's upcoming DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth the streamer set up shop in the country, but it had nothing to do with capturing the magic of the scenery as seen in Middle-earth, instead it was about replicating the woods found in the 2013 remake of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Yes, really.