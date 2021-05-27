Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Ratched' & 'Them' Director Nelson Cragg on Capturing the Feeling of 'Other'

By Danielle Turchiano
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinematographer-turned-director Nelson Cragg has a knack for great drama, working on series such as “Homeland” and “Breaking Bad” earlier in his career. Of late, though, he has developed the special skill of blending genres in stylized period pieces such as Netflix’s “Ratched” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Them.” He directed the third episode of the former and a handful of episodes of the latter, also serving as an executive producer on the 1950s-set story of a Black family moving to Compton, Calif. from the Jim Crow South.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
Person
Nelson Cragg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Othered#Scary Films#Drama#Horror Films#Horror Inspiration#Supernatural Horror#Amazon Prime Video#Polish#L M#Twitter#Variety#Facebook#Emotional Space#Perfectly Moment#1970s Filmmaking#Psychological Horror#Executive Producer#Stylized Period Pieces#Subtle Gestures#Miss Vera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Ratched,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’: The 1950s never looked so ugly

Black characters are hunted, persecuted and worse. Gay people are boiled alive. Women are shunted aside. Welcome to the middle of the 20th century, as imagined by some of the most prestigious TV series of this awards season. Shows like “Lovecraft Country,” “Them,” “Ratched” and “The Queen’s Gambit” depict a potently non-romantic 1950s-era past. We’re a far cry from “Happy Days.”
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Paramount Plus Releases 'The Good Fight' Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus released a trailer for the fifth season of “The Good Fight,” which will premiere on June 24. In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) after the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
TV Series/Film

‘The Resort’: Peacock Orders Mystery Series From ‘Palm Springs’ Writer and ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator

Andy Siara, the writer of the Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is heading to television for his next project. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has ordered eight episodes of a new show called The Resort, which is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Siara will write and executive produce this new show alongside Allison Miller, while Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s tech mystery show Mr. Robot and the Amazon drama Homecoming, will serve as an executive producer.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Justina Machado to star in Amazon/Blumhouse pilot The Horror Of Dolores Roach

Good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to see One Day At A Time star Justina Machado dip deep into a world where “love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest” are the order of the day, as Variety reports that Machado and has formally signed on to star in the pilot of The Horror Of Dolores Roach. Developed by Amazon and Blumhouse, the series is an adaptation of the two-season Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, a fictional horror story written and directed by Aaron Mark.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Promotes Peter Friedlander to Head of U.S. Scripted TV, Brian Wright Exiting

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of overall deals who had overseen shows including “Stranger Things,” is leaving the company. Friedlander, most recently head of spectacle and event TV programming, is assuming oversight of the company’s partnerships with creative talent. That’s in addition to Friedlander’s duties leading Netflix’s U.S. comedy and drama teams and continuing to head the big-budget spectacle/event TV group.
TV SeriesComicBook

How Netflix's Sweet Tooth was Secretly Influenced by the Evil Dead Remake

One might think that when a new production plants its roots in New Zealand it might be because of a Lord of the Rings influence. Peter Jackson's trilogy was a huge reason that many films and shows moved to the tiny island nation and filmmakers have admitted to its influence, but an unlikely trendsetter has emerged. For Netflix's upcoming DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth the streamer set up shop in the country, but it had nothing to do with capturing the magic of the scenery as seen in Middle-earth, instead it was about replicating the woods found in the 2013 remake of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Yes, really.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Look At Blumhouse’s Firestarter Reboot Revealed

Yet another Stephen King property is getting a reboot. 1984’s Firestarter, starring a young Drew Barrymore in just her second major role after E.T., is a cult classic, and now – 35 years later – Blumhouse is working on an update of King’s horror novel. American Horror Story actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong is stepping into Barrymore’s shoes to play the titular firestarter, a young girl who develops pyrokinetic powers, and our first look at her in the part has finally been revealed (see below).
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

The Boys: Vought Debuts Starlight Music Video "Never Truly Vanish"

Just in case you had any doubt about how many things Vought International has its Compound V-fueled tentacles in, the mega-supes factory has been offering fans of Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's a look at some of what they do. First, they honored "original supe" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) with a look at the cover to their comic book Soldier Boy #32. Then, Vought-a-Burger offered "The Seven Tower," a stacked sandwich that's a sodium and fat nightmare waiting to happen. Now, Vought is world-premiering Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) new music video for "Never Truly Vanish"- a Celine Dion-like loving tribute (with Christopher Lennertz) to the late, great member of The Seven, Translucent (please read that with ten tons of sarcasm).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Series Adapt Adds 14 More Actors to Cast

HBO continues to go full-steam ahead with The Time Traveler's Wife, adding 14 more actors to the upcoming Steven Moffat-run time-travel romance drama series. The show is adapted from the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters) join previously announced Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in the series that is currently in production in New York City.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Newest Crime Drama Dom

If you’re unfamiliar with Brazilian TV, you might not recognize a lot of the beautiful faces in the cast of Dom, Amazon Prime Video’s newest offering. The streamer’s new Portuguese-language crime drama, based on a true story, centers around a father and son both enmeshed in the war on drugs: Pedro (Gabriel Leone) is struggling with addiction, and his police officer father, Victor (Flavio Tolezani), is determined to help him. But Victor has devoted his entire life and career to the fight against cocaine trafficking, and Pedro is well on his way to becoming the leader of a criminal gang and the most wanted man in Rio de Janeiro.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If you turn around in Hollywood these days, there’s a distinct possibility that you’re going to bump into a Stephen King adaptation. As one of the most heavily-adapted authors in history, the horror icon’s back catalogue is in a constant state of development, and even now there are eight TV shows and seventeen movies in the works based on his novels, short stories and other collections.
Minoritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Calendar Feedback: Directors should honor African Americans by hiring Black Americans to play them

Black Americans should play African AmericansRegarding "I Have to Do This" by Greg Braxton [May 17]: Director Barry Jenkins tells The Times, "We've been shirking the responsibility of honoring these folks [slaves who escaped by the Underground Railroad]." But Jenkins is the latest in a long line of African American directors who have rejected African American actors in casting the central characters of their movies or television series.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Mary-Louise Parker joins Natalie Portman in HBO film

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Mary-Louise Parker is set as a lead opposite Natalie Portman in HBO Films' 'The Days of Abandonment', based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel. According to Deadline, the film, which is currently in pre-production, hails from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA...
Moviesmorns.ca

Canadian comic book artist Jeff Lemire’s Netflix series among June highlights

Wonderstruck visions of a post-apocalyptic future and grounded comedies about modern-day problems give June some extra flavour on the biggest streaming platforms. Here are this month’s film and TV highlights worth adding to your watch list:. “SWEET TOOTH”. In the future, hybrids born part human, part animal wander the forests...