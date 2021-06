Listing agreements are a necessary part of a real estate sale if you plan on using the services of a real estate agent. The listing agreement provides a structure for details about the sale of your home, while also providing a framework for the duties and expectations of you and your real estate agent. A listing agreement takes place in every market when you are using an agent, whether you are in Vancouver, BC, or Denver, CO. Below we will answer all the questions you may have regarding a listing agreement.