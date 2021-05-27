newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HsAq_0aDXsD2Q00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials are sparring over a bill that ends an arrangement allowing UW doctors to train to perform abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The bill's chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, argued during a hearing before the Senate's families and children committee on Wednesday that the deal violates state law prohibiting taxpayer-funded abortions.

Robert Golden, dean of the UW medical school, countered that ending the arrangement would result in the school's obstetrics-gynecology program losing its federal accreditation and that would-be gynecologists will enroll elsewhere.

He says that would exacerbate a shortage of gynecologists in Wisconsin. The committee is not expected to vote on the bill.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

725
Followers
730
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Golden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#Planned Parenthood#The Senate#Ap#University Of Wisconsin#Proposal#Uw Doctors#State Law#Wisconsin Officials#Taxpayer Funded Abortions#Sen Andre Jacque#Hearing#Gynecologists#Medical#Wis#Dean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Paul Ryan on GOP's future

Former Speaker Paul Ryan is back in the political arena Thursday night for a high-profile speech at the Reagan Presidential Library in California on the future of the Republican Party.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera.
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

Bipartisan legislation a positive step forward for gun reform

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. We want to applaud the group of bipartisan lawmakers in Madison who introduced a bill last week that would prohibit those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from owning a gun (it was introduced in the Assembly (AB-321) AND the Senate (SB-317). This is a simple, sensible step forward for gun reform, and would bring Wisconsin in line with federal law.