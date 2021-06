MUGGY JUNE DAYS: Warm, humid weather will continue across Alabama through the weekend. Like most June days, we will have the risk of a few random, “pop up” afternoon showers or storms today and tomorrow, but they should be pretty widely spaced. Odds of any one spot getting wet through tomorrow are in the 20-25 percent range… otherwise look for partly sunny days with highs between 85 and 89 degrees. Moisture levels will rise Sunday, and we expect scattered to numerous showers and storms during the day. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and Sunday’s high will be in the 77-82 degree range.