New Orleans, LA

Gallo Mechanical CEO David Gallo to Receive 2021 UNO Homer Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award

uno.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Gallo will receive the 2021 Homer Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award and Lacey Merrick Conway will receive the 2021 Distinguished Young Alumni Award. David Gallo, CEO of Gallo Mechanical, a New Orleans-based mechanical construction firm, will receive the 2021 University of New Orleans Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award. Additionally, Lacey Merrick Conway, president and CEO of Latter & Blum, has been named the 2021 Norma Jane Sabiston Distinguished Young Alumna of the Year. Both will be celebrated at a gala at the National WWII Museum on November 4, 2021.

www.uno.edu
