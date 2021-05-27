Streaming your DynamoDB data to ElasticSearch for enhanced Analytics
If you’re used to MongoDB and it’s querying capabilities, getting started with DynamoDB was most likely not really intuitive. You need to be aware of how it’s working internally to build your schema in an optimal way — choosing your partition and range key wisely. If you want run some basic analytics on your data, you’re facing the next challenge, as you can’t happily create complex queries like you’re used to with SQL or other NoSQL-based databases. That’s where ElasticSearch comes to the rescue.towardsaws.com