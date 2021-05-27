Streaming your DynamoDB data to ElasticSearch for enhanced Analytics

Who owns the data in your organization? If you’re like many, there’s a chance it’s fragmented. Maybe legal owns governance while security owns data security. IT, legal, security and line-of-business owners might share tasks. Perhaps there is no real data governance or oversight at all. What we hear from people across all industries, though, is that whether they have a mature governance and data security program or a nascent collection of policies expected to evolve over time, there is one specific avenue that remains difficult to address: controlling access to sensitive data. Zero trust and other access controls can help.