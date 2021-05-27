Cancel
Glen Cove, NY

Obituaries: Week Of May 26

By Obituaries
glencoverecordpilot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn M. Famalette of Glen Cove passed away on May 10, at the age of 72. John was raised in Sea Cliff and was the loving son of the late Nancy and late Salvatore. He was also the beloved brother of the late Richard and Gordon Famalette. Loving brother of Nancy Hotine (John) and Caroline Drewes. True friend to Judy Dunlop. Cherished cousin, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him. Further information at Whitting Funeral Home, www.whitting.com.

glencoverecordpilot.com
