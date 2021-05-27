Obituaries: Week Of May 26

Michael Zangari was well known around Glen Cove as a man who was dedicated to his community. He served on the board of the Glen Cove Youth Bureau, as president of the Kiwanis Club and as a coach of CYO Youth Basketball. He was also a city councilman in 2018, before stepping down that November due to the onset of cancer. He died on April 25, at age 61, but according to his wife, Janice, he fought until the end.