Isanti, MN

Car shows highlight Isanti event permit requests

By Jennifer Kotila
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s gearing up to be an eventful summer in the City of Isanti, with Isanti City Council approving two special event permits at its May 18 meeting. The first special event permit approved was for the Rum River Rods 11th Annual Summer Spectacular Car Show, scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place in downtown Isanti the same day as the third street dance of the summer and is expected to draw 300 to 500 people.

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com
