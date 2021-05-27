Car shows highlight Isanti event permit requests

Notice is hereby given this May 15, 2021, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, Subdivision 1 (2009), that all persons in Isanti County, Minnesota, shall control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they occupy or are required to maintain. Control or eradication may be accomplished by any lawful method, but the method(s) applied may need to be repeated in order to prevent the spread of viable noxious weed seeds and other propagating parts to other lands. Failure to comply with the general notice may mean that an individual notice, Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, Subdivision 2 (2009), will be issued. An individual notice may be appealed within two working days of receipt to the appeal committee in the county where the land is located. Failure to comply with an individual notice will mean that the inspector having jurisdiction may either hire the work done or seek a misdemeanor charge against the person(s) who failed to comply. If the work hired is done by the inspector, the cost can be placed as a tax upon the land and collected as other real estate taxes are collected. You may obtain a list of the plants that are designated noxious and the members of the appeal committee from your County Agricultural Inspector. You can also obtain this information from your Local Weed Inspectors. Local Weed Inspectors include the township supervisors, city mayors or their appointed assistants. To obtain more information regarding the MN Noxious Weed Law, the 2021 MN Noxious Weed List Factsheet, or a list of County Agricultural Inspectors and County Designated Employees can be obtained from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Web Site by visiting: