Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. British television has long been popular around the globe, but it can be tricky to find classic TV shows or keep up with the latest British series unless you live in the UK. Until now, that is. BritBox is a streaming service like Netflix that is backed by the major UK networks, namely the BBC and ITV. It’s packed with popular and obscure British TV shows and a few movies, including classics from the last few decades right up to shows that recently aired on the BBC.