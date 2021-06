The Witches of Eastwick meets The L Word in this fresh, sizzling rom-com by Lana Harper. Emmy Harlow is a witch but not a very powerful one—in part because she hasn’t been home to the magical town of Thistle Grove in years. But when a spellcasting tournament that her family serves as arbiters for approaches, it turns out the pull of tradition (or the truly impressive parental guilt trip that comes with it) is strong enough to bring Emmy back. On her first night home, Emmy runs into Talia Avramov—an all-around badass adept in the arts of divination—who is fresh off a bad breakup . . . with Gareth Blackmoor. Talia had let herself be charmed, only to discover that Gareth was also seeing Linden Thorn—unbeknownst to either of them. And now she and Violet want revenge. Only one question stands: Is Emmy in?