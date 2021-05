We are now six months into the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. And studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 infection is controlled for people who are fully vaccinated. Based upon the current data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the COVID-19 protocols for fully vaccinated individuals. With some important exceptions for health care settings, long-term care settings, and corrections and detention facilities, the CDC has recommended that vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask or socially distance.