Good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to see One Day At A Time star Justina Machado dip deep into a world where “love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest” are the order of the day, as Variety reports that Machado and has formally signed on to star in the pilot of The Horror Of Dolores Roach. Developed by Amazon and Blumhouse, the series is an adaptation of the two-season Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, a fictional horror story written and directed by Aaron Mark.