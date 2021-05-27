Cancel
Ryan Reynolds opens up about overthinking and mental health in new revealing post

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

Reynolds posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram account aiming to raise awareness for Mental Health Awareness Month by sharing his struggles with anxiety.

Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds
#Depression#Mental Health Issues#Stress#Anxiety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MoviesGeekTyrant

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Blow Some Things Up in Fun New Trailer for HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD

We’ve got a new action-packed trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which is the sequel to the hit 2017 comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The new trailer actually has a very ‘90s vibe to it as it features trailer voice offering a breakdown of the story. I don’t remember the last time I saw a trailer with a voiceover like this!
Mental Healthepicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Applauds Ryan Reynolds Following Mental Health Struggle Revelation

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds may come across as a massive goofball and an all-around gleeful person to a lot of his supporters and colleagues but even people like him aren't immune to issues concerning mental health. In fact, the Canadian actor has been struggling with anxiety for virtually his entire life and he opened up about it on social media in an eye-opening post.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

The top 7 times Ryan Reynolds was the most relatable actor on social media

Celebrities, despite their endless riches and infinite glamour, are often a lot like us. After all, they’re human, are they not?. And in our humble opinion, there is no celebrity quite as relatable than Ryan Reynolds. Whether on social media, or through his versatile roles on screen, no-one in Hollywood has achieved a balanced sincerity quite like the Deadpool actor.
Mental HealthComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Gets Candid About Battles With Anxiety in Emotional Post

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and with the month coming to an end in just a few days, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his own battles with anxiety in an emotional post on social media. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share his own experiences with anxiety, opening up about the various ways his mental health struggles manifest, sharing them with followers and fans to help destigmatize these issues by talking about them.
Mental Healthmyhealthyclick.com

Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Ongoing Struggle with Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds has recently spoken about his mental health struggles. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the 44-year-old actor opened up about his “lifelong” struggles with anxiety in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday. Acknowledging that the month is almost over, the Deadpool star explained, “One of the reasons...
CelebritiesComicBook

Hugh Jackman Had Touching Response to Ryan Reynolds’ Emotional Anxiety Post

At this point, pretty much everyone knows that Ryan Reynolds had Hugh Jackman have a hilarious, faux feud that they use to have some fun online as well as to promote their respective beverage companies. However, despite the jokes and jabs, the two men are actually pals. In fact, Reynolds took to Instagram this week to share an emotional post about his struggles with anxiety, and Jackman's had an incredibly supportive response.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Worried About How Busy Ryan Reynolds Is Getting

At one stage last year, Ryan Reynolds had thirteen movies in various stages of development. While several of those projects have since finished shooting and a couple of others have fallen by the wayside, he’s still got a jam-packed filming and promotional schedule over the next few years, without even considering the extracurricular activities surrounding his rapidly-expanding business empire.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Still Open To Green Lantern Cameo In SnyderVerse

Zack Snyder was first hired to helm Man of Steel in October 2010, which was eight months before Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern arrived in theaters with a thud and became one of the biggest box office bombs in history. There wasn’t much overlap between the two films, though, despite Warner Bros. wanting to build an entire intergalactic franchise with Hal Jordan at the forefront at one point.
Moviesepicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Goes on a Trippy Sci-Fi Adventure in Reminiscence

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing in all the star power this August and we're all here for it. Just two weeks following the debut of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the production outfit will be releasing the sci-fi thriller film Reminiscence which will mark Hugh Jackman's official acting return after two years, not counting his cameo in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds flick Free Guy.
Mental HealthSwimInfo

NAG Record Holder Isabella Rongione Retires, Opens Up About Mental Health

National age-group record holder and former USC swimmer Isabella Rongione announced her retirement from swimming this week, opening up about her struggles with mental health. Rongione made the announcement via Instagram. She last competed in the fall semester in 2018 for USC as a sophomore and opted out of the 2019-20 season to prepare for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. But after a suicide attempt, she was admitted to treatment in January 2019 and has “constantly been in treatment for my mental health.” That struggle has prevented her from returning to the pool.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

TikTok-er Perfects Ryan Reynolds Impression

One TikTok fan decided to debut their Ryan Reynolds impersonation and the Internet absolutely loved it. Joe Gaudet is a voice actor and he has the Deadpool actor completely nailed. When that first TikTok hit the platform, many started getting in their FYP tab and it all began to pick up steam. Now, thousands have seen the impression and want Reynolds to acknowledge it in some capacity. (Don’t put it past him, the Marvel star has a penchant for capitalizing on Internet trends with hilarious commercials for Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.) So, you can check out Gaudet’s rendition of the cheeky superhero down below and follow him at his Twitter account as well.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For Avatar: The Last Airbender Universe

At one point in 2020, Ryan Reynolds had no less than thirteen films in various stages of development. By now, many of those projects have finished shooting and a few seem to have fallen by the wayside, but he’s still an incredibly busy guy with all of his Hollywood commitments. And that’s without even mentioning his rapidly-expanding business empire.