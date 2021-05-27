Cancel
Visual Art

Shop for Pop Art, Check Out Cool Murals, and Dine on Eclectic Small Plates at Ballston’s New Gallery/Restaurant

By Daniella Byck
Washingtonian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt collector Shane Pomajambo has painted his mark on the region’s art scene, filling his National Harbor gallery Art Whino with illustrative “lowbrow” art and bringing street-art flair to the colorful space formerly known as Blind Whino, in Southwest DC. Now the gallery owner is combining the visual and culinary arts at Ballston Quarter restaurant Whino, opening on June 18 with cool murals and eclectic small plates.

www.washingtonian.com
