New Prague, MN

Memorial Day to feature Keith Deutsch as guest speaker

New Prague Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little closer to normal, although there will be some changes. The New Prague Veterans Honor Guard will be visiting area cemeteries starting at 9 a.m. and the parade will be back, but there will be a different route due to the reconstruction of Main Street and the Memorial Day service will be held in the Park Ballroom, 300 Lexington Ave. S. Featured speaker at the service will be Keith Deutsch of New Prague, a member of New Prague American Legion Post 45.

New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

Czech Republic awards grant to Czech Heritage Club

The Czech Heritage Club announced Friday that it was recently awarded a monetary gift (grant) from the Government of the Czech Republic for 2021. The grant was 25,000 Czech koruna or Czech crown (Kč/CZK), which converts to $1,114.67 US dollars. According to Czech Heritage member, Jean Keogh, the funds will be used for the Club’s monthly cultural and historic programming, and printing updated cemetery books listing Czech immigrants and their decedents in the two New Prague cemeteries.
New Prague, MNbelleplaineherald.com

30, 60, 90, 120 Years Ago

Be sure to sign up for our eNewsletters to get the Friday eNews email which features the Herald from 10 years ago. Kindergarten teacher Joanne Devine was selected by all local teachers as teacher of the year in the BP School District. According to Devine, “Students judge their teacher on how much they care about them, not how much they know. When they look back on kindergarten, they don’t remember what they learned, but they do remember how they were treated.”
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Local Mountain Bike Team Growing in Eighth Season

The New Prague High School and Minnesota Valley Mountain Bike Team has nearly doubled its enrollment for the 2021 season, and head coach Jon Rosemeier wants to make sure all interested students know this opportunity exists. The co-ed team is made up of sixth graders through high school seniors from...
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

Cecilia May Simon

A daughter, Cecilia May Simon, was born to Andy and Megan (Maruska) Simon of New Prague on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee. Cecilia weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. Cecilia is welcomed home by her siblings, Ray, age 6, Vivian, age 4 and Adeline, age 2.
Shakopee, MNscottcountymn.gov

Celebrate Preservation Month

Come to the Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park (Shakopee) to celebrate Historic Preservation Month by visiting the Oliver Faribault Cabin during this open house event. Explore the story of Oliver Faribault and his role as fur trader and farmer to Tinta Otunwe, the Dakota village once located near today's Shakopee. Built in 1844, the house is recognized as the oldest home in Scott County. Learn how Three Rivers Park District and partners are preserving this historic cabin. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages; children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.