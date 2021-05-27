Cancel
‘Perfect Example of White Supremacy’: Black Woman Claims She Was Fired by Detroit Restaurant for Offending Two White Women After Referring to Herself as ‘Light-Skinned’

By Ashley Turner
Atlanta Blackstar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is openly denouncing her former employer after she was fired for making a comment that offended her colleagues. Christine Turner said she was let go from her job after joking with co-workers that she was “light-skinned.”. Turner is Black and considers herself “light-skinned.” However, afterward the verbal exchange...

atlantablackstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Person#White Supremacy#Black Community#Black Woman#White Women#Black Culture#Detroit Restaurant#Wdiv#Green Dot Stables#The Budget Traveler#Racial Jokes#Color#Co Workers#Friend Derek Grigsby#Language#Friend Nicole Stuckey#Perfect Example#Employees#Personnel Matters
