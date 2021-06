May 30, 1931 - Nov. 14, 2020. BENKELMAN, Neb. — Harold L. Perkins, age 89, of Benkelman, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Dundy County Hospital in Benkelman. Harold was born May 30, 1931, in Denver, Colo., to parents, James and Lola (Sharpe) Perkins. He was one of 10 siblings who grew up in Colorado, attending school and graduating from Bennett High School in Bennett, Colo.