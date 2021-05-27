Police: Kings Mountain woman hasn’t been seen in more than a month

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police are asking for your help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

36-year-old Angela Burris was reported missing on April 28 after family said they had not spoken to her in more than a week.

Burris is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds.

According to police, she is being considered endangered because she has a medical condition that requires medication and because of the amount of time that she has been missing.

Investigators said they have received numerous tips but none have led them to Burris. No foul play is suspected at this point.

Anyone with information on Burris is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444. You can also contact Lt. Todd McDougal at 704-734-4580.

