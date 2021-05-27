Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Top 10 Recent Cincinnati Reds Debuts as Starting Pitchers

By Jeff
lockedonreds.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Vladimir Gutierrez set to bed on Friday on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds, let’s look at some guys who have debuted as starting pitchers for the Redlegs. Vladimir Gutierrez has officially gotten the call and will make his Major League debut on Friday at Wrigley Field. This got me thinking about some recent debuts, as a starting pitcher on the mound, for our Redlegs. Since I am a man of great brevity, here’s the last 10 Reds starting pitcher debuts, ranked in order of how good the debut was.

www.lockedonreds.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Shogo Akiyama
Person
Tim Adleman
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Tim Melville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Baseball#Mets Pitchers#Pirates Cincinnati#Yankees#Phillies#Recent Cincinnati Reds#The Cincinnati Reds#Major League#St Louis Cardinals#Ag#Astros#Cubs#Cubbies#Gabp#Win Probability#Ooa#Coors Field#Blue Jays#Brewers#Oaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Delivers lone run Wednesday

Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. The 27-year-old had two of the seven total hits in the contest and delivered the only run of the game on a single during the bottom of the 10th inning. Winker has a .359/.422/.641 slash line with six homers, six doubles, 17 RBI and 20 runs through 23 games this season.
MLBRealGM

Joey Votto To Miss Month With Broken Thumb

Joey Votto suffered a broken left thumb in the Cincinnati Reds' 1-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month. The veteran was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. He remained in...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Carries offense in loss

Winker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Pirates. The rest of the Reds lineup only managed five singles. It's Winker's sixth multi-hit performance in the last 12 games, and on the season the 27-year-old is hitting a dynamic .374 with seven homers, 19 RBI and 24 runs in 27 contests.
MLBwalls102.com

Votto breaks thumb as Reds beat White Sox 1-0 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s Joey Votto fractured his left thumb during a 10-inning, 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer. Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month. Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half.
MLBperutribune.com

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play....
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds put Joey Votto (thumb) on 10-day injured list

The Reds placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 6, with a fractured left thumb. Votto was hit by a pitch on Wednesday and he is expected to miss a month. Mike Moustakas will start on first base Friday versus right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Eugenio Suarez will be on third and Kyle Farmer will make a start at shortstop.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds activate Shogo Akiyama, place Joey Votto on the injured list

The Cincinnati Reds have officially placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with a fractured thumb that he suffered on Wednesday after he was hit by a pitch by Dallas Keuchel during the game. He’s expected to miss at least a few weeks. Taking his place on the 26-man roster is outfielder Shogo Akiyama.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Work at second base increasing

Senzel will lead off and start at second base Tuesday against the Pirates. Rather than forcing Senzel to compete with Tyler Naquin for work in center field, manager David Bell has found a way to keep both hot-hitting players in the lineup by deploying Senzel at the keystone. With Senzel having now made five starts at second base this season and three in the past four games, Jonathan India appears to have shifted into a reserve role. Given that India is one of the organization's top prospects, he could soon be sent to Triple-A Louisville in order to pick up everyday at-bats.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Receives Sunday off

Winker is not in the lineup Sunday at Colorado. Winker started the past six games but will sit for the series finale against the Rockies after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Saturday. Shogo Akiyama will start in left field Sunday for the Reds.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Homers on 0-2 count

Suarez homered on an 0-2 count in the second inning Monday to start the Reds' scoring in their 14-1 win over the Pirates. It was his first hit on an 0-2 count this season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Suarez went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the game...
MLBrotoballer.com

Nick Senzel (OF, CIN) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Nick Senzel has long been a top prospect, both in real life and in fantasy baseball, but injury after injury has held him back again and again. Senzel has been touted as a potential 20-homer/20-steal producer, and there's reason for optimism thus far in the 2021 season, despite a disappointing start resulting in a slightly below-average 98 wRC+.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Three hits in Tuesday's loss

Senzel went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Pirates. The move back to second base seems to be agreeing with Senzel. The 25-year-old has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-20 (.400) over that span, and the hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season up to .277/.355/.351.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds defense could look different from day to day until Votto returns

When it was announced that Joey Votto had fractured his thumb and would be heading to the injured list there was a lot of discussion about how the defense could possibly be moved around and shook up to give the Reds the best mix of both offense and defense in his absence. This afternoon when the lineup was announced it saw Eugenio Suárez at third base. It also had Nick Senzel at second base, Kyle Farmer at shortstop, Mike Moustakas at first base, and Jonathan India on the bench. One lineup doesn’t mean it’s written in stone as “the plan” moving forward.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Not dealing with long-term injury

Senzel (heel) is not expected to have a long-term absence, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Senzel exited Thursday's contest in the third inning and was diagnosed with a heel contusion. While it appears he avoided a serious injury, it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup. Shogo Akiyama could see an uptick in playing time if Senzel remains sidelined for the team's weekend series against the Rockies at Coors Field.
MLBTimes Union

Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates first. Adam Frazier singles to shallow left field. Bryan Reynolds doubles to left field. Adam Frazier to third. Phillip Evans strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings lines out to shortstop to Kyle Farmer. Bryan Reynolds to third. Adam Frazier scores. Erik Gonzalez strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Sent down Monday

Warren was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Warren was recalled by the Reds on Friday and made his first two relief appearances of the 2021 campaign. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two scoreless innings. Warren will head to Triple-A after right-hander Michael Feliz was officially added to the 26-man roster Monday.
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Twins' Buxton, Reds' Votto added to IL

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. Byron Buxtons breakout season has been put on pause  a disappointing turn for the Minnesota Twins oft-injured center fielder. Buxton was added to the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right hip. The 27-year-old is hitting .370 with nine...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: The 2021 season should be Luis Castillo’s swan song in Cincinnati

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds leaves the game in the sixth inning. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Some Cincinnati Reds fans have dismissed Luis Castillo‘s performance to open the 2021 season as a slump. When you’re 1-5 with a 7.71 ERA, it’s more than a slump. It’s cause for concern.
BaseballCBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench again

Moustakas (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. He'll be out of the lineup for the third day in a row due to the heel injury, which has disrupted a solid stretch for Moustakas, who was slashing .318/.385/.455 over his previous seven starts. Kyle Farmer will fill in at first base, the position that Moustakas has been playing since Joey Votto (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Productive day at plate

Senzel went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Monday against the Pirates. Senzel had plenty to contribute at the dish in the series opener, driving home a pair in the fourth inning on a single to right followed by an RBI double in the eighth. He's in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak and has put together a .256/.340/.333 slash line with one homer, eight RBI and two stolen bases over 31 games in 2021.