The Top 10 Recent Cincinnati Reds Debuts as Starting Pitchers

When it was announced that Joey Votto had fractured his thumb and would be heading to the injured list there was a lot of discussion about how the defense could possibly be moved around and shook up to give the Reds the best mix of both offense and defense in his absence. This afternoon when the lineup was announced it saw Eugenio Suárez at third base. It also had Nick Senzel at second base, Kyle Farmer at shortstop, Mike Moustakas at first base, and Jonathan India on the bench. One lineup doesn’t mean it’s written in stone as “the plan” moving forward.