When we think about our wellness, typically the first things that come to mind is our diet and our exercise. And while both elements are crucial in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there is one critical piece of the wellness puzzle we need to think about – our sleep. Professional athletes recognize that sleep is a key ingredient to strong athletic performance, but for the rest of us, we’re much quicker to grab another cup of coffee than hit our pillows earlier. What if we took a step back, put down our to-do lists and truly invested in our Zs the way professional athletes do?