A man called 911, then his 5-year-old picked up the phone. Life-saving adorableness ensued

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrace yourselves, folks, because this is almost too friggin' adorable to handle. A 911 call can be a scary thing, and an emergency call from a dad having chest pains and trouble breathing is no exception. But thankfully, an exchange between that dad's 5-year-old daughter and 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham turned out to be more humor than horror. If you missed hearing the recording that has repeatedly gone viral since 2010, you have to hear it now. It's perfectly timeless.

www.upworthy.com
