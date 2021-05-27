A man called 911, then his 5-year-old picked up the phone. Life-saving adorableness ensued

A 17-year-old from Utah is being hailed a gentleman online after he volunteered to take a disabled teen to prom when her date fell through at the last moment. Carson Preece, a student at the Utah County Academy of Sciences, gave young Isabelle — who is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair — the best prom experience ever after he came across his mom tearing up over a post by Isabelle's mother, Syndi Knowlton. "My sweet daughter Isabelle is 16 and [a wheelchair user]. We have been talking about prom and her date can't go now. Are there any young men that might want to attend the special needs prom with this gorgeous girl?" Knowlton enquired in the Facebook post.