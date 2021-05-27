Crescat Capital’s Target Price For Gold And Silver

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.