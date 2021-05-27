Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Crescat Capital’s Target Price For Gold And Silver

ValueWalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s “Macro Presentation” featuring Crescat’s portfolio managers, Kevin Smith and Tavi Costa, check out the following link to watch a replay:. This series is devoted to notes of Ben Graham’s Security Analysis lectures between September 1946 and February 1947 at the New York Institute of Finance. The series of lectures was titled Current Problems in Security Analysis, and it gives a great insight into Graham’s process and investing mentality. The third lecture in this series is devoted to Read More.

www.valuewalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Graham
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Inflation#Gold Price#Target Price#Average Price Target#Cash Earnings#Crescat Capital#Security Analysis#Crescat Capital Llc#Precious Metals Miners#Average Earnings#Investing#Outlook#Free Cash Flow#Today#Notes#Link#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold, Silver And WTI Crude Daily Forecast

Gold spot we warned: the bearish engulfing candle on Tuesday perhaps signals the formation of the next bull flag in severely overbought conditions…outlook turns neutral after the negative signal. Longer term outlook remains positive. Gold sees a correction after the negative signal at the start of this week. We broke...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.
Marketskitco.com

Jobs Friday - what's in store for gold and silver

Today is Jobs Friday which will influence gold and silver. Yesterday, gold, silver and platinum got clobbered. This morning before the number gold and silver are flat with platinum slightly lower. There are many reasons to believe the selling on Thursday could continue today. One of the biggest fears is...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Trading Up 4.6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.79. Approximately 59,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 281,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Marketssamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 388, silver tumbles Rs 920

Gold prices fell by Rs 388 to Rs 47,917 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,305 per 10 gram. Silver prices also declined by Rs 920 to Rs 69,369 per kilogram from Rs 70,289 per kilogram in the previous trade.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Target Price at GBX 527.89

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 527.89 ($6.90).
Businesskitco.com

Gold/Silver Why you need to buy the dip

Did you notice the Yo-Yo swing in both Gold and Silver between Thursday and Friday? Looking at the particulars of the ADP Payroll data released on Thursday indicating 978,000 jobs created sent the metals into a tumble while Friday's big Nonfarm Payroll miss of 559,000 jobs sent metals screaming higher. Over the next 12-24 months, the jobs data will be the most critical catalyst for Gold and Silver to make a run for the highs.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Gold Stocks to Buy Now as Gold Prices Rise

Gold prices hit an all-time high in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and intensifying U.S.-China tensions. The news on COVID-19 vaccines triggered a sell-off in safe-haven assets like gold and silver. However, gold prices have been on the mend. They rose by 8 percent in May and are trending higher. As gold prices rise, what are the best gold stocks to buy now?
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver dinged by heavy profit taking; Friday's trade now key

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on heavy profit-taking...
Marketsgoldsilver.com

Platinum & Palladium vs Gold & Silver

Does Mike Maloney buy any other precious metals besides gold and silver? The answer may surprise you…. See Mike, Jeff and Adam live June 5th at the upcoming Wealthion Conference!. Sign up today.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver move lower leading into the European session

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver have both moved lower overnight heading into the European session. Gold is trading half a percent lower at $1898.39/oz while silver has lost -0.88% to trade at $27.87/oz. Copper has also fallen -0.30% and spot WTI is the only major commodity to hold its head above water to trade 0.63% in the black.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.70. 64,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 119,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71. Separately,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pi Financial Trims Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Target Price to C$1.65

Shares of AU remained flat at $C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 37,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,761. The firm has a market cap of C$87.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. Aurion Resources has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$1.68.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Cantor Lowers Price Target On Tilray's Stock In Anticipation Of Quarterly Earnings

The two Canadian cannabis giants Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) completed their merger in early May after months of negotiations, resulting in the world's largest cannabis company as measured by revenue. The new combined company kept the Tilray name and continues to trade on Nasdaq Global Select Exchange...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price support levels

(Kitco News) - It was noted in recent technical articles that the gold price could move to lower levels as the price was somewhat extended and the volume on selling candles was moving higher than the ones in which the price moved higher. Looking at the daily gold futures price...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Supercycle in Silver prices hit a large roadblock

The gain in silver prices that started from the March 31 low at $23.81 looks to have abruptly ended today as the US ISM report and ADP employment figures beat expectations, causing silver to slide and the US Dollar to gain. According to the ADP report, 978K new jobs were...